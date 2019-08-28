Troy Parrott, Michael Obafemi and Nathan Collins are set to link up with the Ireland U21 squad next week after a discussion between Stephen Kenny and Mick McCarthy.

Obafemi, Parrott and Collins called upon by Stephen Kenny for Ireland U21 duty

Parrott, Obafemi and Collins were named in McCarthy's initial 40-man provisional panel for the Euro 2020 showdown with Switzerland and the friendly with Bulgaria.

However, the senior boss had indicated that the youths were unlikely to be considered for a debut in the Swiss encounter - and would go with Kenny's group for their competitive matches with Armenia and Sweden if they weren't in his plans.

Kenny has included the trio in his final list after discussions with McCarthy.

Stephen Kenny has named his Ireland U21 squad for qualifiers against Armenia and Sweden

Ireland's trimmed down 23 man panel for the senior matches will be confirmed in the morning.

"I spoke to Mick," said Kenny. "They are available for U21 selection and also on standby for the senior international team, all of those players."

Obafemi, Parrott and Collins have yet to feature under Kenny. Injuries have prevented Obafemi and Parrott from accepting calls, while Collins has moved through the age groups.

The 18-year-old defender has become Stoke's youngest ever captain in the past month.

Ireland U21 Squad (v Armenia & Sweden)



Goalkeepers: Caoimhin Kelleher (Liverpool), Gavin Bazunu (Manchester City).

Defenders: Danny McNamara (Newport County, on loan from Millwall), Lee O'Connor (Manchester United), Dara O'Shea (West Bromwich Albion), Conor Masterson (QPR), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Nathan Collins (Stoke City), Liam Scales (UCD AFC).

Centre Midfielders: Jayson Molumby (Millwall, on loan from Brighton and Hove Albion), Jason Knight (Derby County), Conor Coventry (West Ham United), Jake Doyle-Hayes (Cheltenham Town, on loan from Aston Villa).

Attacking Midfielders: Jack Taylor (Barnet), Dan Mandroiu (Bohemians), Gavin Kilkenny (AFC Bournemouth), Zack Elbouzedi (Waterford).

Forwards: Adam Idah (Norwich City), Jonathan Afolabi (Celtic), Aaron Connolly (Brighton and Hove Albion), Michael Obafemi (Southampton), Troy Parrott (Tottenham Hotspur).

