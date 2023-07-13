‘Nothing is impossible’ – Stephen Kenny plotting dramatic turnaround and Euro qualification

Stephen Kenny may have been one game away from the door slamming shut on his Irish managerial career but after last night’s 3-0 win against Gibraltar, he is eyeing the next two windows as an unlikely chance to resuscitate Ireland’s flagging Euro 2024 hopes.

And he believes “nothing is impossible” as Ireland plot a dramatic route back into the qualification picture.

Ireland finally got off the mark in Group B despite an abject scoreless first-half against the 201st ranked side in world football and now face Holland (twice), France and Greece in a daunting run-in.

However, the Irish boss remains upbeat about his side’s prospects.

“We obviously made life difficult for ourselves after Friday night,” said Kenny, after first international goals from subs Mikey Johnson and Adam Idah, as well as Evan Ferguson’s first competitive goal, secured the win.

“But Greece are a good team, they are a good team. They have to play Holland twice, we have to play Holland twice.

“And France in France. In my opinion, France will win the group. So we just have to have good September and October windows.

“The return game with Greece will be a different game. And obviously tough games against Holland and France. But we still have every chance and we just have to back ourselves in those windows.

Ireland v Gibraltar post-match reaction

“It's a seven-day window just, it's a short window. It's France on a Thursday night in Paris and Holland on a Sunday night here in the Aviva Stadium, so its a really, really exciting window, two really tough games, there's no doubt about it, but very exciting games.

“We've just got to make sure we're well prepared for them. They're epic games. At the same time, nothing is impossible, that's how we feel about it.

“Obviously we pushed France very close – I know this is different in Paris - but it will be an interesting game for us and very exciting, the two games.”

Kenny abandoned a 3-5-2 system that he insisted was an attacking gambit, but which palpably failed to produce results, and after Mikey Johnston’s bright cameo he hailed the former Celtic winger. “Mikey Johnston gives us possibilities. He’s been terrific, he can definitely start matches. It didn’t go great for him in Greece, it wasn’t his night.

“He has a terrific talent and I really appreciate his talent. It will be interesting to see if he goes back to Celtic, we will see how his career progresses this summer.”