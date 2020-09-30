Nothing easy awaits us, insists Hapal

He says he has been doing his homework for a year now, but Slovakia coach Pavel Hapal is praying last-minute issues related to Covid-19 will not disrupt his plans for next week's clash with Ireland in Bratislava.

Hapal is missing one key player for Thursday's play-off as Newcastle 'keeper Martin Dubravka is ruled out, putting Fulham's back-up netminder, Marek Rodak, into the firing line.

"We have been following our Irish opponents for almost a year, they had a change of coach. They were probably not happy with the last match against Finland," said Hapal, whose side draw 1-1 with Israel and lost to Czech Republic last month.

"It is a typical English style of football, tenacious and aggressive players. They are strong from set-pieces, nothing easy awaits us."

He is relieved to have two US-based players available after they weren't allowed to travel last month. "Our Americans' can come, no problem. I hope that nothing will happen similar to the last FIFA event, which stopped players from going with their national team matches for quarantine reasons. All players are healthy and there is no problem," he added.

Slovakia squad - Goalkeepers: Rodak (Fulham), Greif (Slovan Bratislava), Kuciak (Lechia Gdansk).

Defenders: Pekarík (Hertha Berlin), Satka (Lech Poznan), Koscelnik (Slovan Liberec), Skriniar (Inter Milan), Valjent (Mallorca) Gyömbér (Perugia), Pauschek (Slovan Bratislava), Vavro (Lazio).

Midfielders: Lobotka (Napoli), Hrosovsky (Genk), Gregus (Minnesota), Hamsik (Ta-Lien), Kucka (Parma), Duda (Hertha Berlin), Bero (Vitesse Arnhem), Mak (Ferencváros), Rusnák (Salt Lake City), Haraslín (Sassuolo), Mihalik (Lechia Gdansk).

Forwards: Bozenik (Feyenoord), Duris (Omonia Nicosia), Schranz (Jablonec)

