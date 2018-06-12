Sport International Soccer

Tuesday 12 June 2018

World Cup 2018

Fixtures & Results

Russia RUS

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Spain ESP

France FRA

Australia AUS

Argentina ARG

Iceland ISL

Peru PER

Denmark DNK

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Germany GER

Mexico MEX

Brazil BRA

Switzerland SUI

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Belgium BEL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Senegal SEN

Russia RUS

Egypt EGY

Portugal POR

Morocco MAR

Uruguay URY

Saudi Arabia SAU

Iran IRN

Spain ESP

Denmark DNK

Australia AUS

France FRA

Peru PER

Argentina ARG

Croatia CRO

Brazil BRA

Costa Rica CRI

Nigeria NGA

Iceland ISL

Serbia SRB

Switzerland SUI

Belgium BEL

Tunisia TUN

South Korea KOR

Mexico MEX

Germany GER

Sweden SWE

England ENG

Panama PAN

Japan JPN

Senegal SEN

Poland POL

Colombia COL

Saudi Arabia SAU

Egypt EGY

Uruguay URY

Russia RUS

Spain ESP

Morocco MAR

Iran IRN

Portugal POR

Denmark DNK

France FRA

Australia AUS

Peru PER

Iceland ISL

Croatia CRO

Nigeria NGA

Argentina ARG

Mexico MEX

Sweden SWE

South Korea KOR

Germany GER

Switzerland SUI

Costa Rica CRI

Serbia SRB

Brazil BRA

Senegal SEN

Colombia COL

Japan JPN

Poland POL

Panama PAN

Tunisia TUN

England ENG

Belgium BEL

Norway vs Ireland, Women's World Cup qualifier: Girls in Green need big performance to keep 2019 hopes alive

12 June 2018; Louise Quinn of Republic of Ireland clears the ball under preassure from Isabell Herlovsen of Norway during the FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup Qualifier match between Norway and Republic of Ireland at the SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger, Norway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile
12 June 2018; Louise Quinn of Republic of Ireland clears the ball under preassure from Isabell Herlovsen of Norway during the FIFA 2019 Women's World Cup Qualifier match between Norway and Republic of Ireland at the SR-Bank Arena in Stavanger, Norway. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Sam Roberts

Ireland face Norway in Stavenger this evening as they look for a win that would give their 2019 World Cup qualifying hopes a major boost. Kick off is at 5pm and you can follow all the action in our liveblog:

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport