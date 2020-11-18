Northern Ireland relegated from Nations League B as Romania awarded win over Norway after Covid cancellation

Northern Ireland will be relegated in the Nations League after Romania were awarded a 3-0 victory over Norway from Sunday’s cancelled match between the two nations, European governing body UEFA has announced.

The decision, issued a little over three hours before Northern Ireland host Romania at Windsor Park in their final Group B1 game, leaves Northern Ireland six points adrift at the foot of the standings and destined for League C.

Norway were unable to travel for the match in Bucharest after being denied government permission due to a positive test for coronavirus within their camp.

In a statement, UEFA said the chair of its Appeals Body had issued the following decision.

“To declare the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League match between Romania and Norway, that was scheduled to be played on 15 November 2020, as forfeited by the Norwegian Football Association (who is therefore deemed to have lost the match 3-0) for being responsible for the match not taking place (as provided for in Circular Letter No. 66/2020 establishing the special rules applicable to the league phase of the 2020/21 UEFA Nations League).”

Northern Ireland have taken only one point from their five games in the group to date – a 1-1 draw with Romania in Bucharest in September. On Sunday, they conceded twice in the last 10 minutes to lose 2-1 to Austria in Vienna.

PA Media