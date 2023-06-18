Nolan hoping switch to defence can earn her World Cup spot

A switch from midfield to centre-half has helped Hayley Nolan’s career reach new heights and the Ireland international will hope it’s a decision that earns her a place in Vera Pauw’s World Cup squad later this month.

The Kildare native feels her performances from midfield were middling for some time, until heart-to-heart discussions with Pauw and her then-London City Lionesses boss Melissa Phillips convinced her to switch positions so she could fulfil her potential.

The self-confessed risk-taker took the advice on board and after picking up Players’ Player of the Season last month at London City, the next objective is to earn a place on the plane to Australia when Pauw names her squad on June 29.

“I was doing well as a midfielder, but I think I was in the background. I didn’t think I was bringing too much to the game,” said Nolan, speaking after Ireland’s open training session at UCD last Friday.

“I sat down with Vera, and I sat down with my head coach Melissa at the time. I really just wanted to kick on my career and they both said, ‘we actually think you would be better as a centre-back.’

“I had played centre-back when there had been injuries. I’m happy with my year, Player of the Year and played every minute of every game. I think it has really worked out for me.”

“I think,” Nolan admitted, when asked if next month’s World Cup informed her decision to switch to defence.

“I’m a bit of a risk taker so I was just like ‘I’m going to do it.’ How I played in the season just gone, it’s done me well.”

Two other centre-backs who were put through their paces in Belfield were Diane Caldwell and Louise Quinn, and with almost 200 caps between the pair, Nolan says their advice has been invaluable.

“It was a little bit difficult at the start, but when you’re training with the likes of Lou and Diane, they are experienced players, I definitely picked up a lot,” added Nolan, who has won three caps since her debut in April 2021.

“When you’re playing midfield for 20 odd years, you naturally know where to go, but as a centre back, maybe I was stepping out a bit. You just know from Louise and Diane, they have got around 100 caps, they know what they’re doing.”

After being sidelined for seven months and out of the picture for the majority of Ireland’s World Cup qualifying campaign, Nolan returned to the squad for last September’s crucial victories over Finland and Slovakia, as well as the play-off win over Scotland a month later.

The defender admits the road to recovery proved a difficult one, but is proud to have come through and forced her way back into Pauw’s plans.

“I had a labrum tear in my shoulder, so I had to go under the knife which wasn’t fun,” said Nolan, whose side finished three points off the Women’s Championship title last season.

“Like any player, it’s devastating. It keeps you out of the international set-up. It was quite difficult, I’d never been injured before. When I got called back in last September after my injury, I was taken aback, I wasn’t expecting it. To be standing here, in the pre-World Cup squad, I’m very proud of myself and hopeful for the coming weeks.”

And as for making the final cut for Ireland first World Cup finals? For Nolan, what will be will be.

“At the end of the day, it is out of your control. It is the coach's decision. Vera has a tough decision on her hand, I don’t envy her,” she added.

“There is a tremendous amount of talent, we’re very lucky to have that much talent in the team. All I can do is enjoy it. The most important thing is leaving a legacy so that these young girls have something to aspire to.”