No wins, one goal, close contacts and false positives - welcome to international football, Stephen Kenny

Vincent Hogan

Republic of Ireland manager Stephen Kenny has endured a difficult start to his tenure. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

With a curse of rotten timing, Stephen Kenny settles into his dream job just when the rationale for international football blurs at every turn.

The world is such a hopeless warren of protocols right now that Ireland’s new manager could be forgiven feeling lost in a maze.

He took hope from small things in the still, priestly air of a deserted Lansdowne, but sounded like a preacher in an empty church.