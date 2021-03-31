No winners as Kenny goes back to the future

So this is how the other half live.

Ireland, a side whose World Cup hopes were effectively eviscerated within four calamitous days against Qatar, whose presence in 2022 was guaranteed as hosts from the moment Sepp Blatter produced their name from an envelope in 2010.

Of course, there were many other envelopes which were opened before that December date arrived.

Yet as a football territory, it has no soul. The Brazilian great, Zico, scoffed that this nation of just 400,000 people has “no football”.

But it has enough cash to discard such trifling concerns of the heart.

Their concerns are firmly focused not on a negligible history but on a lavish FIFA-enabled €200bn gamble upon a glittering future, one which they aim to present to a worldwide audience in a year’s time.

Qatar have spent some of their billions developing the ‘Aspire’ Academy, from whom most of this squad derive; they are a de facto club side.

The FAI, for their part, are commemorating a rich centenary of history but, if Qatar’s cash-laden future seems exorbitantly quixotic, the Irish sepia-tinted view of themselves teeters between the illustrious and the illusory.

Perhaps they too, have been guilty of selling their soul. Trouble it, they have no cash left either.

While Qatar’s desert sands unfurl extravagant wealth with which to artificially manufacture an international team, Ireland remain stuck in quicksand having squandered their years of golden opportunity.

Mired in debt, with no football industry to show for millions upon millions of squandered revenue in recent generations, their nation’s hopes rest upon a neophyte manager and a ramshackle collection of giddy youth.

Except tonight, Kenny unfurls a starting eleven that harks back to the unsuccessful recent past, rather than the unsuccessful present, restoring the tried and trusted limbs of those who, briefly, flickered in France five years ago, but whose flames long since seemed to have been extinguished.

Qatar may ‘Aspire’ but Kenny’s own aspirations were now seemingly supplanted by the urgent requirement for a victory to quell so many doubts, perhaps even a few in his own mind.

Days after exposing unsteady youth to the unforgiving classroom of the international arena, the manager’s experimental dabbling retreated a step as the senior citizen class were re-drafted.

Back to basics and a team that could easily have been one of those idiosyncratic last-minute efforts hastily flung together by Martin O’Neill in the middle of the last decade.

At home, Kenny’s employers were tentatively welcoming the glacial emergence from pandemic lockdown.

As the children await liberation upon the green swards once more, the national team too were desperately seeking a similar easing of their self-imposed restrictions.

If this was not a manager necessarily abandoning his core beliefs, it was at the very least a pragmatic re-assessment of them.

This was a night to momentarily eschew elaborate planning of a dreamy future, and instead to focus on the very present reality of justifying the waning faith in his perceived abilities to do the job.

Then again, these were also the players whose efforts were not sufficiently proficient to save the premature departures of not one, but two, of Kenny’s predecessors.

Even for a man accused of spinning a roulette wheel to source success, this wasn’t exactly Kenny relying on the safest hand as he shuffled his deck.

The renaissance men extracted almost immediate reward, a set-piece routine honed on a training ground in Cobham by the assistant manager, Chelsea’s Anthony Barry, a timely reminder that this country must also still cast its net overseas for sustenance.

Ireland’s elder lemons were hardly requiring zimmer frames but Robbie Brady’s early departure with what looked like renewed calf pressures reflected his personal toils of late.

If anything, the younger players were prompting more concern; a more alert refereeing team might have deemed two occasions of Gavin Bazunu’s youthful wanderlust worthy of dismissal.

On another occasion, Shane Duffy, warmly embracing his national shirt after a year of trauma, had to rescue the teenager’s rashness.

Ireland’s once familiar ability to mix their game was sensible if not always productive.

Qatar’s greater cohesion strengthened their case the longer a tedious affair continued while Ireland’s sense of clarity diminished with every newly added element.

As the old gave way to the new, it still seemed that, for all the pre-requisite attitude and energy, progress remains stubbornly slow.

The often delusional folk fighting a cultural war between the old guard and the new wave can set aside their tools for now after a night when, literally, there were no winners in the argument.