No Turkish fright for Jim Crawford as he insists Ireland U-21s don’t fear tough group

Manager Jim Crawford says he has analysed his Turkish opponents ahead of their Friday night clash in Cork.

Ireland U-21 boss Jim Crawford admits their Euro 2025 qualifying group is ‘exceptionally tough’ but insists it’s not one his side should fear, ahead of tomorrow night’s opener against Turkey.

After reaching a first ever play-off last September, where they were defeated on penalties by Israel, Ireland’s U-21s were in Pot Two when the draw for the upcoming campaign was made last February.

But despite their high seeding, Crawford watched his side be drawn against five-time winners Italy as well as Turkey and Norway in Group A, with Latvia and San Marino making up the six-team group.

The U-21 manager admits to come up against three ‘really good’ teams like that was somewhat unexpected, but feels his side will show no fear as they target a first U-21 Euros qualification.

“It's an exceptionally tough group. I would have thought that being in pot two in the draw, we would have got something a little bit easier,” said Crawford, speaking from Cork ahead of the U-21s opening qualifier at Turner’s Cross tomorrow (7.30).

“You are playing against Norway who'll be an outstanding team, then Italy and you've got Turkey, who were pot four. You couldn't have expected three really good teams like that to be up against in the campaign.

“But it's a great challenge for the players, we're looking forward to it. We've done a hell of a lot of analysis on Turkey and they're a very, very good team. There's lots of players who are playing with good clubs, whether it's Galatasaray or Juventus.

“It's going to be a real challenge for the players and the coaching staff, but nothing that I don't think would cause any fear within our group.

“Let's control the controllables and make sure that we're ready mentally and physically when Friday at 7.30pm comes.”

As several former U-21 stars have won senior caps in recent years, with some set to start against France in Paris tonight, Crawford outlined the benefits that U-21 football can have on a player’s development.

“Everybody wants to make that breakthrough, to become the first Ireland U-21 team to qualify for the finals. Challenging yourself against the best teams in Europe offers a real springboard for development,” he added, with Turkey arriving in Cork off the back of three succesive wins.

“It's great when you have got players who still qualify for the U-21s who move up to the senior team, whether that's Festy Ebosele, Evan Ferguson, Andrew Omobamidele, Gavin Bazunu or Troy Parrott.

“When you look at it like that, you're delighted for them making that step up. Yes you want to qualify (at U-21 level), but it’s also nice to see players who are still eligible playing senior football.”

Blackburn midfielder Andrew Moran (19) is set to captain the Young Boys in Green tomorrow in Joe Hodge’s absence (injury) and says the bar set in the last campaign is an inspiration to the next crop to go one step further and make history.

“We have watched Turkey and we know they’ll be a good side. We’re just looking to do everything we can to put our stamp on the game and not worry about them too much,” said Moran, on loan at Blackburn this season from Brighton.

“Obviously I was involved for parts of it (the last U-21s campaign), but not towards the end of it. To see how close they got, it was gutting they couldn't make it all the way.

“That's another source of inspiration for us – to see how close they got and for us to try to go that one step further.”

Moran also hailed his Seagulls clubmate Evan Ferguson, after the star striker (18) netted his first Premier League hat-trick against Newcastle United last weekend.

“It's definitely (an inspiration), especially being at the same club as him. Just seeing that pathway is there and no matter what age you are, you get the chance to play.

“Obviously at international level as well he's flying, so it's good to see that. If you're good enough, you're old enough. It's really inspiring for all us lads.

“Since he came to Brighton he's improved so much. You can see that all paying off now, so it's good for us all to see.”

In team news, Crawford confirmed that St Patrick’s Athletic striker Conor Carty has been ruled out with illness, while Oxford United midfielder Tyler Goodrham is out with a hip injury, with Newcastle’s Alex Murphy also sidelined with injury for the Cork clash.