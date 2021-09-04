No regrets for Keane as boys from Baku struggle

Roy Keane pictured during his time as Ireland assistant to Martin O'Neill. The Corkman was in the frame to manage Azerbaijan before the job went to Gianni di Biasi. Photo: Sportsfile

His recent interview with Gary Neville proves that Roy Keane can carry regrets that are long-past their sell-by date, with the former Ireland captain still harbouring disappointment over his decision to go to Ipswich Town, more than 12 years ago.

But whatever about regretting that move, or his decision to snub Real Madrid and join Celtic, Keane will definitely feel that in baulking at a move to Baku, he made the right call.

It’s only last year that Keane was very much in the mix to take over as manager of Azerbaijan, a country where massive investment in the national side and in the game overall, backed by petrodollars, has not been matched by results on the field.

Big names imported from abroad had failed before (Berti Vogts, Robert Prosinecki) but the Azerbaijan FA felt that Keane, despite being out of management per se for a decade, fitted the bill. Only issue was, with their squad at the time made up exclusively of home-based players, the AFFA demanded that the new manager would live in Azerbaijan, and a move there, away from his family, did not appeal to Keane.

Instead the AFFA hired an Italian coach, Gianni di Biasi, a man who had already transformed the fortunes of one small nation from the former communist bloc unused to success at international level (he took Albania to Euro 2016).

When the approachable Di Biasi spoke to this reporter by phone from Baku in December, like Trapattoni he protested that he didn’t speak English but was still well able to carry out a half-hour conversation. He felt that Keane had not dodged a bullet but had in fact missed a trick by not taking up the job.

“They are good people, very kind to foreigners who come here, we are beside the Caspian Sea and it’s a good place to be, we have a nice stadium, a nice city,” he said then, clearly enjoying the delights of Baku, a city which has become awash with money, spewed from their oil fields, in the 30 years since independence.

Di Biasi achieved hero status (and honorary citizenship) in Albania on the back of his feat but he’s struggled to transplant that success to Azerbaijan. Two wins in 14 games, four home games without a win (and that’s accounting for the arduous trek that nations face in making it to Baku), a run of six games without a goal scored, and six losses in the last seven games.

The knives are very much out for Di Biasi, who has been unable to do for Azerbaijan what he did with Albania, or compatriot Giovanni Trapattoni’s success in Ireland.

When he took over Albania in 2011 they were ranked 74th in the world but their success at Euro 2016 took them up to 37th. Azerbaijan remain outside the top 100 in the world, and currently rank 44th of the 55 national teams in Europe.

They have traditionally selected only home-based players, a sign of the importance of their domestic league, particularly Qarabag, but also an admission that Azerbaijani players are not in demand abroad.

“My players all play in Azerbaijan, it’s a lower level compared to the big leagues in England, the technical level is ok but we miss the level of competition that you get in England, and when we go outside our country to play, it’s a big challenge,” he has said.

That has changed, slightly, of late: five of this squad play for clubs abroad, two each in Poland and Ukraine and one in Turkey. One of those exports is Mahir Emreli, a summer signing for Legia Warsaw, but it has puzzled pundits and others back home in Baku that he started Wednesday’s qualifier against Luxembourg on the bench and was only called on at half-time.

The selection in midweek of home-based pair Ali Ghorbani and Filip Ozobić, newcomers to international football at the age of 30, while youngsters Rustam Akhmedzade and Emreli were on the bench, has led to questions. Di Biasi will make changes for the Dublin visit but with options limited and patience running out, he’s likely to leave Azerbaijan without the same love bestowed on him by the people of Albania.