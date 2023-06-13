No regrets for ex-City man Joe Hodge after watching friends lift Champions League

After watching his former schoolmates Cole Palmer and Rico Lewis lift the Champions League with Manchester City last Saturday, Ireland U-21 captain Joe Hodge has no regrets about leaving the club for Wolves in 2021.

Hodge (20) joined City at nine years old and progressed through the club’s youth set-up, winning an FA Youth Cup and U-21 Premier League title before going on loan to Derry City in February 2021.

But a back injury prevented him from featuring for the Candystripes before the midfielder opted to move to Wolves in August 2021. He quickly rose through the ranks at Molineux, earning his Premier League debut last season before penning a new four-and-a-half-year deal last January.

After watching City’s maiden Champions League triumph over Inter Milan, Manchester native Hodge, who was a City fan growing up, insists he wasn’t thinking of what might have been and was delighted to see his two friends lift the trophy in Istanbul.

“I know a few of the boys, Cole Palmer, Rico Lewis. I went to school with those two,” said Hodge, speaking from Ireland’s U-21 camp in Austria this week.

“My dad was always City. I’m happy for my mates, for Cole and Rico, but I’m glad I made my decision. I’ve never regretted it.”

​After a breakthrough season making 11 first team appearances for Wolves, Hodge admits he exceeded his own expectations this term.

“To just get my foot in the door and get a few first team appearances has been great,” he said.

“At the start of the season I hadn’t played much football, maybe 12 or 13 games across three seasons. So for me just to get any minutes in first team football, I couldn’t believe it really, the way it all happened. I’m grateful for it. It was a good opportunity for me to go and kick-start my career. I just want to get as many games as I can (next season).”

Ireland’s U-21s agonisingly missed out on a first Euros in last September’s play-off in Israel, and after that “horrible” penalty shoot-out defeat, Hodge backs his side to get over the line in the new campaign, which begins in September.

“There’s a lot of talent there and, more importantly, boys who will work hard for each other,” he added, after Ireland’s friendly against Gabon, scheduled for today, was cancelled as the African nation decided not to travel.

“I’d back us to go and qualify this time. None of us want to feel like we felt in Israel. It really hurt, the way we felt after that was horrible.

“We’ve never done it before and I think this campaign is probably the time where we should go and get the points.”