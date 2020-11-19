| 5.9°C Dublin

No plan, no energy, no chance - this Ireland team is going backwards

Richard Dunne

Richard Dunne hasn't been impressed with Ireland's style of play under Stephen Kenny. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand

Richard Dunne hasn't been impressed with Ireland's style of play under Stephen Kenny. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

When Ireland got a new manager earlier this year we were promised real progress in the way the team played.

What I see is a team going backwards, playing with a different style, but still going backwards.

I watched the 0-0 draw at home to Bulgaria on Wednesday and I worry about where things are going with the side. It was really poor.

