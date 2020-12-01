No miracles in Tallaght as Ireland's Euro 2022 dream ends against Germany

Diane Caldwell walks off the pitch after Ireland's 3-1 defeat to Germany. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

No miracles in Tallaght.

Much endeavour as always, however, as Ireland restricted Germany to their narrowest win of an unbeaten campaign, as well as scoring the first goal against them.

But Ukraine’s 2-1 win against Montenegro condemned Ireland to third place in Group I of Euro 2022 qualification, denying Vera Pauw’s side a play-off spot.

Close, then but still a world away as the players crumpled to the Tallaght turf, without even friends or family to console them in their misery.

Even after losing a third goal to Tabea Wabmuth’s second screamer of the night in the 85th minute, Ireland were doughty, Denise O’Sullivan slamming one shot over the bar defiantly and another into a defender’s body.

Their dreams did not die here, however, but on foreign fields, lapses in Greece and Ukraine which ultimately cost them dearly and leave them stranded well below the leading nations in world football, despite all their creditable improvements.

Germany were held scoreless for the first twenty minutes but a needless concession of a penalty from Katie McCabe gave them a foothold in the game, Lina Magull converting after Huth inventively sought enough contact from the captain’s lazily trailing leg.

Wabmuth doubled the lead just before the half-hour but McCabe gained some sense of redemption, both for conceding tonight’s penalty and missing one in Kiev, when she converted two minutes before the break to offer her side a lifeline.

Pauw made a big call even before kick-off, axing Courtney Brosnan, whose error cost Ireland dearly in Ukraine in the 1-0 defeat in Kiev, with in-form Reading goalie Grace Moloney named in her first competitive start.

Shelbourne’s Jamie Finn also came into midfield while Galway veteran Niamh Fahey was restored to a defence which nominally lined up in a three but were mostly expected to be dealing with waves of attack within a retreating five.

The lone striker Rianna Jarrett would be augmented by support, when required, and captain Katie McCabe did so from her left wing-back role, linking well with the Wexford woman in an early foray.

Germany, whose latest victims were Greece, 6-0, last weekend, made seven changes but this was a more typically full-strength outfit seeking to end their stunning campaign in style, to add to their 43-0 goals record in their unbeaten stroll.

And they eased into a familiar, easy pattern from the off.

Ireland, of course, needed a miracle elsewhere as well as a depressingly cavernous Tallaght, with the urgings of fans sadly absent.

Ukraine didn’t seem like slipping up and they were ahead by just the fifth minute until the minnows doubled their goals tally in their winless campaign just a minute later; as if feeling the hidden hand of encouragement, Ireland produced their first sustained patterns of play.

Their defensive set-up was initially resolute enough, despite an early incision when Lina Magull and Sydney Lohmann combined to hoodwink Aine O’Gorman down the right and create danger in the box, to which McCabe and Ruesha Littlejohn were more then aware.

The Germans were dominant on the ball but mostly reliant on pot-shots or long passing, the bank of green 30 yards out denying the space they crave to create their renowned precision play.

Vera Pauw spent much of the pre-match discussion railing against UEFA’s Covid testing procedures and had also narrowed the pitch, anything to augment the sense that her side were the underdogs and needed to create any possible advantage.

But Germany are a wily sort; there seemed little danger when captain Svenja Huth ambled into the box but when McCabe wafted out an almost apologetic leg, before hastily withdrawing it, the German attacker ensured that hers did make contact.

Her theatrical tumble to the ground would have graced a Pantomime in the Gaiety, were it not darkened.

Swedish referee Sara Persson unapologetically pointed to the spot and Lina Magull arrowed her penalty low to the bottom-left corner of Moloney’s net, beyond the correctly judged but despairing dive of the net-minder.

Ireland were unbowed, for a time, but would bow to a more sporting deed less than ten minutes later when the visitors doubled their lead.

Linda Dallman’s burst through midfield scattered an array of would-be challengers; she sent Huth in down the right to cross and the ball eventually found Tabea Wabmuth whose effort was parried with marginal effectiveness by Moloney.

Marginal, for Germany worked the ball in again and on the second occasion Wabmuth would not be denied, spearing a drive beyond the despairing, and increasingly pre-occupied, ‘keeper.

She saved well again from Dallman as the Germans sought to repeat their three goal first-half haul in the reverse fixture earlier this year.

The rampant Dallman swivelled her way into danger to lay a chance for Wabmuth on a platter but her effort was wasteful.

Ireland had held the Germans scoreless last time out in the second-half but this day demanded more, although the gulf in class rendered it a hopeless enterprise.

It is their flaws against similarly-ranked opponents that ultimately undid them in this campaign and they need to be ironed out before they can even contemplate a realistic challenge against world-class opposition like these.

And then, from seemingly nowhere, a lifeline; Jarrett bounding down the left, seeking out Heather Payne on the opposite wing, then steadying herself, waiting for support.

It arrived in the omnipresent shape of Denise O’Sullivan and Marina Hegering was so surprised she clumsily hauled down the Corkonian.

Katie McCabe, stepping up to exact personal retribution after her Kiev howler, smacked the penalty high to the roof of the net with venomous intent to give her side a real pep in their step just two minutes before the half-time oranges.

Germany were suitably irked at the concession of their first goal in this runaway campaign, introducing four-time Champions League winner from Lyon, Dzenifer Marozsan, at the interval.

But although Wabmuth smacked the bar, Ireland created the second act’s first decisive incision, O’Sullivan impishly finding space to free Littlejohn, who released the onrushing McCabe coming in from the left.

Unfortunately, she screwed her shot wide with the outside of her usually trusty left boot. Back came Germany, Magull shooting straight at Moloney.

Though still mostly dominant, Germany were not imperious. Perhaps they would have retained an extra level were they in extreme danger; Ireland’s threats remained sporadic.

At key moments, they lacked composure, a snapshot of a frustrating campaign as, by the time Ellen Molloy came on for Jamie Finn with ten minutes left, Ukraine’s second goal in Kiev slammed the door shut on any miracles happening here.

Ireland will hope in their next qualification campaign they don’t need them.

Republic of Ireland - Moloney; O’Gorman, Caldwell, Quinn, McCabe capt; Finn, Fahey; Payne, O’Sullivan, Littlejohn; Jarrett (Barrett 55).

Germany – Berger; Lohmann, Oberdorf, Hegering, Hendrich (Wolter 62); Leupolz, Dallmann (Marozsan HT), Magull (Lattwein 75); Buhl (Schuller 75), Huth capt, Wabmuth.

Referee – S Persson (SWE).

