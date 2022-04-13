WHEN the notification came through on Tuesday night that Kenny Shiels had said something bizarre, surprise levels were low.

Anyone who has followed the career of the former Derry City manager will know he has the propensity to go in an unexpected direction once microphones are placed in front of him.

James McClean today recalled Shiels’ memorable 2016 comments on the issue of players getting called up for national teams.

“International football’s not what it used to be,” said Shiels.

“There’s no pride in it anymore because you could have a pint of Guinness and play for Ireland.

“It doesn’t interest me one bit, not one bit.

“The Republic of Ireland are England reserves and Northern Ireland are England’s reserves’ reserves. It’s diabolical. I’ve no time for it all.”

The punchline is that Shiels is now the manager of the Northern Ireland women’s team.

And he’s doing a pretty good job, steering them to this summer’s European Championships, an achievement that caused a lot of introspection in these parts given that they are dealing with a weaker hand than Vera Pauw.

The positive vibe in Belfast attracted 15,348 people to Tuesday’s World Cup qualifier with England, a turnout that should give the FAI food for thought about the ceiling for their crowd ambitions.

In the aftermath of a heavy defeat for his side, Shiels took a sledgehammer to the positivity.

“I felt they were struggling a wee bit at times to open us up until the psychology of going 2-0 up in the women’s game.

“I’m sure you will have noticed if you go through the patterns – when a team concedes a goal, they concede a second one in a very, very short space of time, right through the whole spectrum of the women’s game, because girls and women are more emotional than men,” he said, an unexpected response to a bland question. “So, they take a goal going in not very well. When we went 1-0 down we tried to slow it down to give them time to get that emotional imbalance out of their heads.

“That’s an issue we have. Not just in Northern Ireland but all of the countries in the world. I shouldn’t have told you that.” It was only the closing statement that was remotely accurate. The rest of the comments defy analysis.

Unsurprisingly, an apology followed and, as the clip went viral and global, the suspicion lingered that pressure would come on his employers in the IFA to take a stronger stance. We may not have heard the last of the story.

It would be easy to dismiss the comments because of the eccentricities of the source. But the reality with these things is that the statement travels further than the back story of the person behind it.

Shiels, as it happens, has previously spoken about struggling to keep his emotions in check after games. He lost his job as manager of Scottish side Greenock Morton after a 10-2 defeat where his team conceded three rapid goals before the break. Gender was not cited as an excuse.

The recent history of the men’s Champions League is littered with spectacular collapses from teams conceding goals in quick succession, so Shiels’ theory is easily picked apart.

But the danger now is that in games of substance – such as this summer’s European Championships – a quick-fire concession of goals from a team will lead to someone, somewhere to make the contrarian suggestion that maybe Shiels was right.

It shows that, for all the progress made in recent years, women’s football still has work to do to overcome the curse of sweeping generalisations.

Yes, there is a high volume of goals in international matches at that level – scorelines of 20-0 and 15-0 in the Uefa section of the qualifiers highlight that – but this is a consequence of the dramatic gulf between nations. In some cases, the have-nots are held back by dated attitudes in their jurisdiction towards spending on improvement.

This cause isn’t helped by offensive comments coming from an individual who is actively working within the game. It would be different if it was an out-of-touch blazer or an attention seeking pundit.

Presumably, Pauw will be asked about it at her next media appearance. And she could reasonably point to how her team held their nerve after conceding in Gothenburg on Tuesday.

But the damage is done already, no matter what spin is put on Shiels’ climbdown.