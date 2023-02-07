No Aviva send-off for Vera Pauw’s Ireland before World Cup

Amber Barrett of Republic of Ireland celebrates with her teammates after scoring the only goal of the match in her side's victory of Scotland in the World Cup play-off. Photo: Sportsfile

Plans for Vera Pauw's World Cup-bound Ireland side to stage a send-off game at the Aviva Stadium have been shelved due to 'scheduled pitch redevelopment' at the Dublin 4 venue.

There had been hopes that Pauw's side would get the full Lansdowne experience ahead of their trip Down Under and there was speculation a friendly against England would be on the wishlist.

However, Pauw's charges will remain at their Tallaght Stadium base for the visit of France on Thursday July 6.

The French are ranked fifth in the world and reached the semi finals of last year's Euros in England.

FAI CEO Jonathan Hill addressed the Aviva situation in a press release confirming the fixture.

"We did explore the possibility of hosting this game in Aviva Stadium but it was not available due to scheduled pitch redevelopment work," he said.

"We are now aiming to sell out Tallaght Stadium for what will be the perfect way to send the Ireland team off to the World Cup."

It's possible that the capacity of Tallaght could increase from 8,000 to 10,000 by July with the construction of the new North Stand in Dublin 24 on course for completion that month.

Pauw thanked her employers for lining up the French encounter.

“I’d like to thank everyone at the FAI who has helped to organise this game because we need to test ourselves against a high quality opponent in order to prepare us for the World Cup," she said.

"France are one of the top teams in the world and will provide us with the type of challenge that we require.



“A lot of hard work continues to be done around our preparations for the World Cup with some excellent games lined up. We are excited to be returning to Tallaght Stadium – that is where we have made so many great memories."

The FAI have also confirmed that the French game will be added to a first ever season ticket package for the women's side. It will be grouped in with Nations League fixtures later in the year with details and prices to be revealed in due course.