Manager Vera Pauw during an Ireland women's training session at Dama de Noche Football Center in Marbella, Spain. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Ireland’s women have confirmed their final farewell friendly before this summer’s historic World Cup appearance – but they will still not be able to feature in Lansdowne Road.

Before playing France on July 6, Vera Pauw’s side will also face Zambia on June 22 in Tallaght Stadium after the possibility of staging the game at the RDS or the Aviva was ruled out.

“We did explore the possibility of hosting this game in Aviva Stadium but it was not available due to scheduled pitch redevelopment work,” said FAI CEO Jonathan Hill when announcing the France friendly earlier this month.

“We are now aiming to sell out Tallaght Stadium for what will be the perfect way to send the Ireland team off to the World Cup.”

The first meeting of Ireland and Zambia will act as the second opportunity for Pauw’s squad since qualification to take on African opposition – following last November’s 4-0 win over Morocco – as they plan ahead for their Group B game against Nigeria in Brisbane.

The game, which will be part of the first ever WNT Season Ticket package, will come 14 days before Ireland take on France in Tallaght Stadium on July 6 in what will be their final game ahead of departing for the World Cup.

Pauw has previously expressed her disappointment that the Aviva could not be secured for a spectacular summer send-off, particularly given it may have helped the side who may have to play in front of more than 80,000 in their opening World Cup game against hosts Australia.

“We’ve done everything,” said Pauw earlier this month. “We’ve tried to discuss the maintenance schedule. It’s a shame. But we’re happy at Tallaght Stadium.

“This would have been a perfect moment because the send-off game, there would be massive interest for it.

“Everybody has been involved, everybody has been in very positive discussions. There’s also contracts involved.

“Everybody wants us to improve and everybody wants us to succeed but it’s much more complicated than just a choice.”

Ireland’s World Cup preparations continue mostly behind closed doors in a training camp in Spain, which involved a discreet game against Germany last Friday and an official game with China PR on Wednesday, while details of a camp in April will be revealed soon.

Zambia finished third in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations – beating Nigeria 1-0 in their Third-Place game – to secure a spot at this summer’s main tournament, where they will make their World Cup debut.