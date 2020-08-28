Newcastle keeper Martin Dubravka not as optimstic on play-off availability as Slovakia boss

Newcastle United goalkeeper Martin Dubravka admits it's "optimistic" of his national team boss to expect him to be fit for the Euro 2020 playoff at home to Ireland in October.

Newcastle and Slovakia have both been hit hard by the news that Dubravka will be out for a spell of at least six weeks after he suffered an ankle injury in pre-season training with the Magpies.

The 31-year-old has returned to his native Slovakia for the first spell of his recuperation and while he definitely will miss Slovakia's games in the Nations League next month, he admits he's a major doubt for that October 8th game at home to Ireland, both nations fighting for the right to contest a playoff final for Euro 2020.

"It is a specific injury where it's difficult to predict," he told sport.aktuality.sk when asked how long he'd be out for.

"It is certain that the treatment takes a long time, I had two teammates who were out for four months but I believe that won't be the case with me, I'll know more in two weeks when the brace comes off."

This week national team coach Pavel Hapal said he hoped Dubravka would be back to face Ireland but the keeper's not so sure. "I'm glad he's an optimist. I wish he was right. We'll see," he said.

