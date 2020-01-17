New FAI chair got €80,000 interest-free loan from firm

The newly installed chairman of the FAI, Roy Barrett, received an €80,000 interest-free loan from his employer Goodbody Stockbrokers, according to accounts filed by the business.

Mr Barrett is the long-time head of Goodbody Stockbrokers, the country's second biggest stockbroking firm, where he has been managing director for the past 24 years.

The low-profile financier has been catapulted into the limelight in recent weeks after being appointed by the embattled FAI as the independent chair of the association.

He was appointed to the FAI board on January 8, alongside two independent directors; Catherine Guy, CEO of Sixt Leasing, and Liz Joyce, the HR director at the Central Bank of Ireland.

The three new FAI directors have been brought into the board as it tries to dig its way out from under an accounting and governance scandal that exploded after revelations of undisclosed financial transactions within the organisation - including a €100,000 loan from former FAI chief executive John Delaney to the organisation.

Accounts filed by Goodbody Stockbrokers to the Companies Registration Office yesterday and covering the 2018 financial year state that an interest-free loan of the amount €80,000 was advanced by the company to Mr Barrett, who is a company director.

The loan was reduced to €34,192 in January 2019, the accounts state.

A spokesman for Goodbody Stockbrokers said the amount owed on the loan has fallen below €20,000 since the latest accounts were filed.

The spokesman said that the loan was a result of an overpayment to Mr Barrett of a bonus in 2016, which had been converted to a loan in agreement with the company to be repaid over time.

The loan is the only one of its kind in the accounts. Earlier accounts filed for 2017 included further details of Mr Barrett's loan, stating that the interest-free loan was first advanced on November 1, 2016, and that the full amount remained outstanding at the end of 2017.

Companies can make loans to employees - though it is relatively unusual - and the debt owed by Mr Barrett to his employer is fully disclosed.

The latest accounts state that directors' remuneration at Goodbody in 2018 was €2.1m and total "key management remuneration" for senior executives was €4.75m.

The firm made a profit in 2018 of €25m after tax - boosted by the sale of its stake in the Irish Stock Exchange.

Goodbody itself is majority-owned by Kerry-based financial services firm Fexco and is itself in the process of being sold to Chinese state-owned Bank of China in a €155m deal that is currently awaiting sign-off by the Central Bank of Ireland.

Irish Independent