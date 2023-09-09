Netherlands boss Ronald Koeman says Dutch must be wary of ‘inferior’ Ireland

Dutch boss Ronald Koeman has warned his players to be wary of the risks an ‘inferior’ Irish side may take tomorrow in order to keep their Euro 2024 hopes alive.

Koeman was fully aware of the issues Ireland have had of conceding long-range strikes as well as soon after half-time lately, admitting his side will be looking to take advantage of those vulnerabilities in the Lansdowne Road clash, the first competitive meeting between the sides since 2001.

While Koeman dished out expected stock phrases about the ‘fight’ and ‘high intensity’ he expects from Ireland, the Dutch boss feels his side, buoyed by Thursday’s 3-0 win over Greece, must be aggressive in possession to kill the hosts’ fading qualifying hopes and leave Dublin with a third successive group win.

“Ireland may have its last chance tomorrow. They play with great enthusiasm despite having inferior players,” said Koeman, speaking from the Aviva Stadium ahead of the qualifier, the first time the Dutch have visited Dublin since 2016.

“We will have a lot of possession. The pace of the ball is more important, that we can find the spaces and be very aggressive.

“They will perhaps start to take more risks towards the end of the match. It’s always the same when you play against Ireland, they will fight and play with high intensity. We will need to be prepared from the very beginning for that. We will be the better team if we have good ball positions, our individual qualities, that's the difference.

“What their coach (Kenny) said, that it’s the last chance for them for second place, that’s true. Normally they play with five at the back. Maybe they will change (on Sunday). All of that can be possible.”

When asked by independent.ie about the recent streak of conceding long-range goals and soon after half-time, Koeman said he hopes to exploit those weaknesses like the French did last Thursday in Paris.

“Of course we are always looking to the opponent for where their strengths are and also for where we can score,” said Koeman, with 11 of Ireland’s 27 goals conceded since the start of 2021 coming from outside the box.

“France scored with a good shot from outside the box (in March) and again last week. That's where we're looking to of course. But they will analyse us as well, about our strengths and our weaknesses.”

When asked how the current Irish side stacks up the ones Koeman faced in his playing days, most notably at Euro 88, Italia 90 and USA 94, the Dutch boss was reluctant to compare teams.

“I think that’s difficult. It’s not good to compare teams from the 80s and 90s. At that time, Ireland were really strong with a great public behind the team. They were really strong with good strikers, like John Aldridge. They had a famous coach (Jack Charlton) and players.

“It’s different now, you have younger players. They need time. They don’t have many players in the Premier League and that makes it difficult for the coach.”

While tomorrow is undoubtedly a must-win for Ireland, Dutch captain Virgil van Dijk insists that his side are looking at the clash in exactly the same way, with Kenny's side coming into the Dublin 4 sell-out with three defeats in their opening four qualifiers.

“We know tomorrow that we have a completely different job waiting for us (compared to Greece),” said van Dijk, who featured for Oranje on their last visit to Dublin in 2016 (1-1 friendly draw).

“I think we should enjoy it too. We also approach this as a must win. I know at home, with their fans and the position they’re in, they will do everything in their power to make it difficult for us. We have to be ready and we will be.”

Van Dijk also recognised the impact of Evan Ferguson's absence due to injury, labelling the Brighton striker as ‘promising’ talent.

“He scored a hat-trick just before the international break so he was definitely in good shape and would have been coming in full of confidence. He looks like a promising striker for Ireland for now and the future. It’s definitely a big blow for them but whoever is going to play, we have to be ready to fight.”

Koeman confirmed that he will make a decision whether to start Manchester City’s Nathan Ake tomorrow after the centre-half went off at half-time against Greece with a hamstring issue.