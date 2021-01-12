More upheaval for Stephen Kenny as goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly to leave Ireland set-up

Ireland goalkeeping coach Alan Kelly will not be part of Stephen Kenny's backroom team for the forthcoming World Cup campaign.

His exit should be announced in the next 24 hours.

Uncertainty has lingered over Kelly's position since the eventful November international window with the former Irish netminder forced to come out and deny 'innuendo' that he was responsible for the leak of the details of Kenny's motivational speech ahead of the game with England.

It's understood that Kelly disagreed with certain comments made by the Ireland manager in the build-up to that fixture but Kenny subsequently stressed that the 52-year-old did not make any complaint to the FAI.

Kelly opted against travelling to Dublin for the UEFA Nations League game with Bulgaria, citing the fact he suffers from asthma and concerns around Covid-19 as explanation for that decision.

Speaking in December, Kenny indicated that he anticipated Kelly would be around for the 2021 campaign but there was an internal view in Abbotstown that his position would become a subject of debate again and that scenario has come to pass.

Kelly - who is also the goalkeeping coach at Everton - is expected to release a personal statement on the matter.

It follows Damien Duff's decision to step away last Friday with the primary reason for his departure related to how the FAI handled the Videogate issue, with the coach feeling that the resultant investigation - which found that Kenny had no case to answer - was nonsensical.

Kelly was goalkeeping coach under Kenny's predecessor Mick McCarthy but agreed to stay on after the succession plan was implemented.

While he had a decent personal relationship with Kenny, it's understood they did not necessarily see eye to eye on how the staff operated in the new regime.

Kenny viewed Kelly firmly as a goalkeeping coach whereas the Preston native was used to having an input beyond that.

In that context, this parting of ways has not come as a surprise to the FAI hierarchy or to dressing room figures with Kenny now mulling over replacement option

Online Editors