More Covid issues for Ireland as another player tests positive ahead of international window

Stephen Kenny's Republic of Ireland side have been hit with more Covid-19 problems as a player from the senior squad has tested positive.

The panel have been in camp in London since Sunday, preparing for Thursday's friendly against England in Wembley, but the association confirmed on Tuesday evening that a player had been put into isolation following a positive test.

"The Football Association of Ireland can confirm that one member of the senior men's international team has tested positive for COVID-19. The player has been isolated from the group as per COVID-19 protocols, and the HSE and UEFA have been informed of this development. The player is asymptomatic and feeling well," the FAI said in a statement.

"There are no close contacts of the player and the rest of the staff & squad tested negative ahead of Thursday's international friendly against England."

Covid-19 caused chaos in the Ireland camp during the last international window, with two players testing positive as well as a false positive for a member of the FAI's backroom team, which forced Adam Idah and Aaron Connolly to miss the Euro 2020 playoff against Slovakia. Close contacts and a positive test for a player also deprived Kenny of five members of his squad for the Nations League tie at home to Wales.

Online Editors