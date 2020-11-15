More clouds than silver linings after Cardiff blank

The silver lining, if there is one, from Ireland’s seemingly endless run of misery, is that the Irish fans, and the wider football world, will not have to see Wales play the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League for some time, the Welsh on their way to promotion in the competition and Ireland facing relegation.

International football is a serious business, as is Ireland’s plight of a third successive defeat and the sixth game in a row without a goal scored, and it’s not something to be joked about. The pride of the players, and people around them such as Stephen Kenny, Keith Andrews and Damien Duff, will be hurting.

But sometimes gallows humour is the only relief on nights like this one in Cardiff, Wales 1-0 winners courtesy of a scrappy goal from David Brooks, as the international side is facing what is its sternest test of character since the start of Mick McCarthy’s first spell as manager. Ireland have lost, again, without scoring and have now set a new record in the national team’s history for a goal-free spell, 570 minutes without an Ireland player finding the net.

We have also lost our status as second seeds for next month’s World Cup draw, a revived Slovakia now looking down on us. Again.

Defeat at home to Bulgaria in Dublin on Wednesday – and morale is so low in the Irish side right now that nothing can be ruled out – would definitely doom Stephen Kenny’s side to demotion in the Nations League, Ireland without a win in nine games in that competition overall.

An Irish side which has produced more red cards than goals in the grimmest of all the grim international years now needs to beat Bulgaria to salvage anything from a truly awful 2020.

Kenny’s job is not quite on the line as, barring an utter disaster against Bulgaria, his employers will trust him to be around for the World Cup qualifiers in March. But the lack of finesse up front, the inability to take chances when they come, the inability to convert positivity into points and the utter naivety of the Irish defending for the Wales goal are all deeply troubling. Green shoots are there but they are being trampled on time after time in the harsh world of international football. Patience is there, but it’s not infinite.

As Kenny insists that he needs time and that his side is on the right path, the supporters of a recent predecessor, Martin O’Neill, put their noses in the air and ask Irish football, where’s your messiah now while Mick McCarthy loyalists will, loudly, ponder the wisdom of his ousting in April.

Kenny is building a new house for the international team to play in and he is, repeatedly, encouraged by what he sees. Yet it was not a moment of genius from a Gareth Bale set piece which won it for Wales, instead a simple cross, header at the back post from Bale and a scrappy but important finish from Brooks.

It was a slack pass from Jack Byrne, intended for Matt Doherty, which teed up the late chance that saw Jeff Hendrick sent off.

After the tame defeat to England last week, Roy Keane bemoaned how soft Ireland were, and rued the fact that Ireland picked up no bookings.

There were plenty of cards on Sunday (Shane Duffy, Jason Knight, Jayson Molumby were booked and Hendrick was sent off) but no improvement in the outcome. Beatings will continue whether discipline improves or not, it seems. Circumstances did conspire against Kenny, depriving him of key players for the last two camps: Covid-19 and injury have been unwanted travelling companions for Kenny. But every manager in international football in 2020 can have a hard-luck story, and lots of countries are flushing out youth, with greater effect.

This was a Wales side missing two key players (Wayne Hennessy, Aaron Ramsey) and while Kenny is trusting young players, with all the doubts and promise that accompanies youth, so are Wales: eight of their starting XI were under 23.

Kenny is resolute in his faith in his team. But the verdict from those who go into combat with Ireland is damning. Last week, Gareth Southgate was asked how his defence had played against Ireland.

“We weren’t tested defensively as much as we might have been,” he said, deadpan, not intending to cause insult but doing it all the same. Wales had a similar version after this match. For all the belief in the Ireland camp that Kenny’s side were just one moment away from a result, Wales had another take.

“We should have had a few more goals in the end,” said goalscorer Brooks. Wales did not feel they got out of jail, they knew they’d put Ireland to the sword and were only regretting that their scoreline was not more convincing.

Drought

At half-time the goal drought remained in place but Kenny and his staff will have been relatively encouraged by what they had seen, a bright start from an Ireland team which had not wilted in the face of a more experienced and higher-ranked Welsh outfit.

Robbie Brady was somewhere between a passenger and a bit part actor for the Mick McCarthy era of 2019 but he was at the heart of most of the good things from Ireland in Cardiff, an early assist for Shane Duffy and then a shot of Brady’s own on 17 minutes.

Then, Wales needed their ’keeper on the half-hour mark, Danny Ward’s foot keeping out a strike by McClean after good work by Brady and Brady inspired Ireland again on 35 minutes, a rush from midfield and a clever ball up for Idah, whose approach was cut out by Joe Rodon. But Wales finally opened Ireland up on 60 minutes, a cross from Daniel James headed towards Brooks by Bale with a calm finish from Brooks.

After that scrappy goal, it was scrappy to the finish, a sub-par Hendrick unable to see out the game after a second booking, a professional foul on Tyler Roberts, as Ireland’s attack had only half-hearted efforts from sub James Collins to offer.

Bruised and demoralised, an Ireland side which began 2020 aiming to reach the Euro finals is now battling to avoid relegation.

These truly are troubled times.