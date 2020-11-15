| 8.9°C Dublin

More clouds than silver linings after Cardiff blank

Aidan Fitzmaurice

Conor Hourihane, left, and James McClean Expand

The silver lining, if there is one, from Ireland’s seemingly endless run of misery, is that the Irish fans, and the wider football world, will not have to see Wales play the Republic of Ireland in the Nations League for some time, the Welsh on their way to promotion in the competition and Ireland facing relegation.

International football is a serious business, as is Ireland’s plight of a third successive defeat and the sixth game in a row without a goal scored, and it’s not something to be joked about. The pride of the players, and people around them such as Stephen Kenny, Keith Andrews and Damien Duff, will be hurting.

But sometimes gallows humour is the only relief on nights like this one in Cardiff, Wales 1-0 winners courtesy of a scrappy goal from David Brooks, as the international side is facing what is its sternest test of character since the start of Mick McCarthy’s first spell as manager. Ireland have lost, again, without scoring and have now set a new record in the national team’s history for a goal-free spell, 570 minutes without an Ireland player finding the net.

