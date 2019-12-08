Monaghan club tight-lipped on whether they will rename John Delaney Park

A junior soccer club in Monaghan is remaining tight-lipped on whether or not they have plans to rename their ground John Delaney Park.

Clones Town named their facilities after the former CEO of the Football Association of Ireland in 2009 at a function which Delaney attended.

On Friday the extent of the level of debt in the FAI was revealed when the accounts from 2016, 2017 and 2018 were made public by executive lead Paul Cooke along with details of Delaney's €462,000 exit package which he received when he stepped down in September.

The FAI has liabilities of over €55million with a big loss also expected for 2019.

The dire state of the association's books will be of huge concern to thousands of football clubs around the country which depend on the FAI for financial support.

There are 2,700 football clubs across the country and around 180,000 registered football players.

When contacted by Independent.ie, a member of the Clones Town committee said that he has been told not to make any comment on whether or not they have plans to rename the ground in light of Friday's revelations.

Earlier this year when Delaney stepped down from the association, the club maintained there is "no appetite" to change the name.

"There is no appetite to change it at the minute," said secretary Seamie Sewell at the time.

"We have a committee meeting next week and it probably will be discussed then but I don't think it will be changed. The name was put on it before we came on board, it was the previous committee who did that. No one ever mentions the name. We have a great facility up there and we are just happy to have it and John Delaney did put a lot of work into it. We just get on with it.

"There are no negative feelings that I have heard. We have the best soccer facility in county Monaghan, we are opening new dressing rooms and it's all positive," he added.

Delaney helped turn the sod on the facility in July 2009. In 2010, Delaney and then Ireland manager Giovanni Trapattoni attended a black-tie function to celebrate the club's 125th anniversary.

The decision to name the ground in his honour was revealed in a Sky Sports documentary about Delaney's working day in March 2013 and in August 2013 he attended a ceremony to name the ground John Delaney Park. Four months later, Clones Town were revealed by the FAI as one of six "strategically important football projects across Ireland" to benefit from €1.2million in state funding.

On RTÉ's 'Liveline' in March, after Delaney stepped down as FAI CEO, club official Frankie Reavey defended the decision to call the ground after Delaney, saying "he got us funding" and claimed he was "honoured" with the naming rights.

Reavey later told Northern Sound radio: "For once, a wee town like Clones got something and I personally will be forever grateful to John Delaney for getting it over the line for us."

