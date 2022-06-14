Moment of magic from Nathan Collins not enough for Ireland as Ukraine fight back to claim Nations League draw

This was a big point for Stephen Kenny’s Ireland, but the real encouragement comes from the fact that they weren’t hanging on at the end to claim it.

In the two minutes of additional time, an amount which highlights how few stoppages there were in an entertaining end-to-end encounter in Lodz, it was Ireland that were searching the winner that would have put a serious sheen on a June window that kicked off in disastrous fashion.

A draw here helps to undo some of the damage of Yerevan and the first meeting with a weaker Ukraine, but from a Nations League table perspective it still leaves Kenny’s side with a fair bit of work to do in September.

However, the evidence of the eyes suggests that those setbacks have jolted all involved with the Irish camp into life, finding a team shape to suit their strengths while still playing with a refreshing style that new faces were able to slot into.

There were signs of fatigue here from a Ukrainian selection that has come through a draining fortnight under so many headings. Nevertheless, that has to be balanced by the realisation that it was a depleted Ireland group that landed here and yet they had the unity of purpose to navigate this challenge and deservedly leave with something.

Kenny was disappointed they didn’t depart with more.

But it’s impossible to tell the story of this game without talking about the goal that it will always be remembered for, the slaloming Nathan Collins run that might just go further than the Parrott and Obafemi goals against Scotland in terms of viewing numbers.

His 31st-minute march through the heart of the Ukraine defence was extraordinary because he had already been the Irish story of the opening half hour.

Relocated to the middle of the back three by the reshuffle caused by the unavailability of Shane Duffy and John Egan, the Burnley player was already commanding his area with authority, comfortable marshalling a high line on occasion and then knowing when to drop back and sweep too against a formidable opponent. Technically, he was on point, with some nifty touches and passes relieving pressure.

But it was still a transformation to go from the last line of defence to the first point of attack. Seconds earlier, Collins had won a header to instigate a move that looked to have broken down when Troy Parrott went down crying foul.

The ref played on, but Artem Dovbyk wasn’t anticipating a pass in his direction and Collins was already across the halfway line to intercept and embark on a run that showcased his physicality and deceptively comfortable ability to travel with the ball.

Yes, there was a little bounce off his left knee on the last leg of a run past three Ukrainians that left him one-on-one as decoy runs had taken others out of the equation but Collins regathered composure to save the best until last with a precise outside-of-the-foot finish that prompted celebrations laced with disbelief.

“Nathan just loves dribbling,” said Kenny. “It’s not as easy from a central position sometimes but he dispelled that.”

The headline from this was the emergence of the Leixlip lad to another level, but it was indicative of where Ireland were at in the game too. They were on the front foot.

Yes, there was an early let off when Vitaliy Mykolenenko slipped in behind Alan Browne only for Caoimhín Kelleher to save as Browne covered back well.

But Ireland should have gone ahead when Parrott fluffed his lines from close range. Expected goals were being spread around.

There were signs of sloppiness from Ukraine on a pitch that was far from pristine, a certain swagger in their play which was borderline loose and moreso indicated that certain individuals weren’t quite at it.

Kenny had opted for continuity from Scotland, sticking with the same midfield three. Josh Cullen was especially combative and effective and Jayson Molumby and Jason Knight were busy. Molumby had to be conscious of the roaming Oleksandr Zinchenko who was stationed on the left side of their midfield shape with freedom.

With competitive debutant Darragh Lenihan showing the benefit of his club experience right of Collins with Dara O’Shea comfortable on the other side – he was better again in the second half – Ireland had a decent foothold in the game. Further up the park, Scott Hogan was doing a lot of running without much reward and his touch was off.

The half-time position was satisfactory, but Ireland ceded their advantage from the restart. From the visitors’ perspective, it was an extremely poor one to concede with Dovbyk completely unmarked at the far post to convert a cross from Andriy Yarmolenko. Ukraine’s skipper breached the Irish offside trap to get away from James McClean and the Irish centre-halves were all drawn his way, unaware Dovbyk was waiting to pounce.

It was a serious momentum killer for the men in orange, with the Ukrainians in Lodz, who created a noise which made it feel like there was more than 10,641 in attendance, imploring their heroes to go for more. The sense of emotion around their games remains palpable.

Ireland responded assertively, though, with both Parrott and Knight fashioning opportunities to threaten from distance. Kenny replaced Hogan with Callum Robinson, and later went for the experience of Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane in place of Molumby and Knight, concluding their battery power was running down following a spell of blue-shirted dominance with Ukraine sub Mykhaylo Mudryk hurting Ireland on the left.

After a sluggish start, the newcomers settled and Ukraine lost their flow, but Ireland became wasteful in possession with Hourihane spurning good crossing opportunities.

Indeed, there was a niggling sense that Ukraine there to be exploited going the other way and Kenny turned to the fit-again Chiedozie Ogbene for the last ten, hoping he may profit from the stretched nature.

There were half-chances at both ends without the ball falling for either side, the outcome a fair reflection of the story.