Molumby starts as Kenny makes three midfield changes to side for Finland clash

Ireland's Adam Idah, left, and Jayson Molumby ahead of the UEFA Nations League B match against Finland at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile

Stephen Kenny has made three changes to his Ireland side to face Finland in this evening's UEFA Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium.

Kenny has opted to make three midfield changes with Jayson Molumby, Robbie Brady and Harry Arter coming in for James McCarthy, Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane.

Brighton starlet Molumby comes in for his first start with Arter playing his first game in green since October 2018.

Ireland: Darren Randolph; Enda Stevens, Shane Duffy, John Egan, Matt Doherty; Robbie Brady, Callum O'Dowda, Harry Arter, Jayson Molumby; Aaron Connolly, Adam Idah

Online Editors