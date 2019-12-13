Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin agree to 'urgent meeting' with FAI

Ministers Shane Ross and Brendan Griffin will meet members of the FAI board on Monday to discuss the crisis that has engulfed Irish football's governing body.

A statement from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport confirmed that the talks will take place after a request from the FAI for an 'urgent' meeting.

The update expressed disappointment that the FAI have yet to appoint four independent directors to their board with candidates identified by recruitment firm AMROP taking time to consider their options.

"This meeting was sought by the FAI to discuss the pressing challenges facing the organisation at this critical time," read the statement.

"The Ministers' preference was that the meeting would include the independent Chair and new independent directors. It is disappointing that those appointments have still not been made.

"Given the stated urgency, a meeting has been arranged with the FAI directors elected at the July 2019 AGM."

Online Editors