Mikey Johnston set to be fit for Ireland’s crucial summer qualifiers

Mikey Johnston will be fit for Ireland’s Euro 2024 qualifiers next month after his club manager in Portugal stated that the on-loan Celtic man was taken off early in Vitroria Guimaraes’ league game on Saturday night for tactical, not fitness reasons.

There was bound to be concern in the Irish camp when Johnston, on loan to Vitoria from Celtic, was substituted just 22 minutes into their league game away to Porto, their final game of the season.

The wide player has already made an impression at international level and is an option for a start in the qualifier away to Greece.

The match was heading for disaster for Vitoria as they had a man sent off after just two minutes and were a goal down after only eight minutes, so coach Moreno took off Johnston and fellow winger Jota Silva before the half-way point in the first half and brought on more defensive midfielders to stem the Porto tide, league runners-up Porto finishing as 3-0 winners.

"I can’t hide the fact that I was afraid of the final outcome of the game,” Moreno said.

“The substitutions of Jota Silva and Mikey had nothing to do with the performance. I had to replace them to try to balance the team. I was afraid of the result accumulating, realising the quality of FC Porto, the players we had on the field, with one player less.

"The intention was to remove the two wingers and put in two midfielders because they knew it would be difficult to contest the result.”

The loan spell in Portugal was good on a personal level for Johnston as he gained the first team football he’d been denied at Celtic while it was also successful for the club as they secured European qualification.

Johnston now has a short break before he links up with the Irish squad ahead of those qualifiers against Greece and Portugal while he also plans summer talks with Celtic over his future, with two years left on his contract at Parkhead.