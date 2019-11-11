Mick McCarthy will not know until later this afternoon whether Aaron Connolly can play against Denmark a week today in the crucial Euro 2020 qualifier.

Mick McCarthy waiting on Aaron Connolly scan and confirms youngsters will get chance against New Zealand

Connolly emerged as a concern after damaging his groin in Brighton's Premier League defeat at Manchester United and will undergo a scam at 2.45pm today.

"He'll have a scan later this afternoon and after it, the team doctor will contact me to let me know what the story is," said McCarthy. "He came off injured at Old Trafford yesterday and we have to see what the story is with him."

McCarthy also confirmed that Shamrock Rovers' Jack Byrne and youngsters like Troy Parrott and Lee O'Connor will get a chance to play against New Zealand on Thursday.

"They are with us on merit and we will see if any of them can tear it up and after that we'll see. We'll see what happens on Thursday and plan for Denmark after that," added McCarthy.

He also confirmed that Ireland will play with a back four on both matches.

Behind the four defenders will be Darren Randolph in goal - against Denmark anyway. "I'll talk to the medical staff, but we don't need Darren for Thursday, we want him right for the Denmark game and that's the most important match."

Whatever about the injured Connolly, the Irish boss is looking forward to working with Troy Parrott on the training ground.

"I've met him at the dinner table and had a little chat with Troy, but I'm looking forward to seeing him on the training ground, that's what I'm really wanting to see."

McCarthy will wrap Darren Randolph in cotton wool as he prepares for Monday's vital Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

The 32-year-old Middlesbrough goalkeeper returned to action for his club in Saturday's 2-2 Sky Bet Championship draw at QPR after a three-game absence with a thigh injury.

"Yes, we'll be taking care of him," said McCarthy.

"Anybody who has been injured, we discuss it with their medical team as well along with ours, and it's no difference with [Ireland and Boro assistant manager] Robbie [Keane] and the management team as well.

"We'll be making sure we look after him. I'm not bothered if he's training, we just want him playing on Monday."

McCarthy is also delighted to have Sheffield United striker David McGoldrick back at his disposal after he missed last month's qualifiers in Georgia and Switzerland through injury.

He will cast a wary eye over him too with Denmark in mind, but is confident he will be available for the crunch clash at the Aviva Stadium.

McCarthy said: "Well so far, he is available - unless I play him on Thursday and he gets injured, of course, or he gets injured in training or he gets flu or for any other reason.

"It's brilliant to have him back. He's been our star striker, he's been the stand-out player up front."

And as for the big issue of the weekend in football? "VAR is ruining it for me. How David McGoldrick's goal at the weekend wasn't given is beyond me. It's taking some of the emotion out of the game. I preferred leaving it to the referee, they get 95 pc of the decisions right anyway and you find the other five pc balance out over the season."

