Sport International Soccer

Sunday 25 November 2018

Mick McCarthy unveiling LIVE: New Ireland boss to answer questions on appointment and role of Stephen Kenny

Mick McCarthy. Photo: Stephen Pond/Getty Images
Independent.ie Newsdesk

Independent.ie Newsdesk

He's back! Mick McCarthy returns for a second stint as Republic of Ireland manager but questions are likely to centre around the succession plans involving Stephen Kenny. The press conference is due to begin at 3pm.

 

Online Editors

Related Content

Sport Newsletter

The best sport action straight to your inbox every morning.

Editor's Choice

Also in Sport