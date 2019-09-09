Mick McCarthy to shake up Ireland team with Conor Hourihane set for left back role against Bulgaria

CONOR HOURIHANE will audition at left full-back for Ireland in tonight’s friendly with Bulgaria with Mick McCarthy believing the Aston Villa player has the attributes to adapt to the role.

Ireland have a vacancy in the position for next month’s Euro 2020 qualifier in Georgia as Enda Stevens will miss out due to suspension.

Matt Doherty is in pole position to get the nod provided he returns from injury and McCarthy could also call on Greg Cunningham, or even ask Stephen Ward to make a one-off return to the international sphere.

However, McCarthy has decided to take a look at central midfielder Hourihane in the Aviva Stadium encounter with the Bulgarians, feeling that it’s a free shot to experiment.

He also wants the Corkman to get 90 minutes in the fixture and this idea will facilitate that given he wants to look at other options in the centre of the park.

"Conor has all the tools to play there (left-back)," said McCarthy. "What is he? Six foot? He can defend the far post. He has a wonderful left foot. If we can get him further up the pitch so he can deliver crosses, we should get some joy out of that.

"Wouldn’t it be amazing if he played really well tomorrow and all of a sudden, ‘I’ve got one who can play there’? That’s the reason for the game. If he doesn’t, then nothing ventured, nothing gained.

"Playing against Bulgaria is not going to convince me one bit more that Stephen Ward is any better or Greg Cunningham can do it. That (Georgia) problem will come in October and I will deal with it then."

McCarthy opted against calling in members of Stephen Kenny’s U-21 squad as they have a competitive qualifier in Sweden this evening.

Online Editors