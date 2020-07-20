Mick McCarthy to don the jersey and radio stations to play iconic song as fans plan emotional send off for Jack Charlton

Radio stations across the country are being asked to play 'Put Em Under Pressure' at 12.30pm on Tuesday when former Ireland manager Jack Charlton is laid to rest.

Charlton, manager of he Irish soccer team during the heady days of Germany 88, Italia 90 and USA 94 passed away at the age of 85 on July 10.

The Football Association of Ireland and fans groups are asking everyone to wear their jersey for Jack's funeral in Newcastle on Tuesday and to play the iconic song 'Put 'Em Under Pressue' at 12.30pm, when the service starts.

Jack's family have thanked Ireland fans for their sympathy and solidarity as the nation prepares for an emotional farewell.

"On behalf of my mother Pat and all the Charlton family, I want to thank everyone in Ireland who has offered us so much support and sympathy to us at this very difficult time. It is very much appreciated," said Jack’s son John.

"The support from the supporters and the nation has been incredible as we bid to give Jack a fitting send-off," said former Ireland striker and FAI Interim Deputy CEO Niall Quinn. "Jack did so much for all of us, players and fans alike, and 'Put 'Em Under Pressure' is an appropriate way to say goodbye on Tuesday when we can all wear our green shirts with pride as well as sadness.

Read More

"We will honour Jack's memory in the future when the COVID-19 restrictions have eased but I know the Ireland fans will give him the send-off he deserves tomorrow."

Mick McCarthy added: "We can't be there with Jack's family on Tuesday but I will be wearing green to remember the great man. Jack did so much for Ireland. He brought so much joy and success to our country and I know Jack's Army will say goodbye in the style he deserves."

Backed by You Boys In Green, the Confederation of Republic of Ireland Supporters Clubs and the Irish Supporters Network, Irish fans will celebrate Jack's life and raise money for charity.

YBIG have also suggested that any fans in a position to mark Jack's passing by way of charity can do so by making an 'In Memory' donation through the Irish Cancer Society's website. CRISC have suggested likewise for The Alzheimer's Scociety of Ireland with donations of any size gratefully received.

YBIG member Tony Considine said: "It will be fantastic for the nation to hold its breath to the soundtrack of Jack's voice one final time. It feels fitting to send such a legend off with the wearing of the green."

The Irish Supporters Network and the Confederation of Republic of Ireland Supporters Clubs are also adding their weight to the Jack tribute. CRISC member Declan Finnegan said: "This is a great opportunity for fans at home and abroad to come together and pay our due respects.

"The memories and the pride instilled in those of us who were soldiers in Jackie's Army will never be forgotten. Let's make this the richly deserved tribute that the great man earned and deserves."

Almost 20,000 fans have now signed the virtual Book of Condolences at FAI.ie and the Association are in talks with the Charlton family about a fitting memorial to Big Jack when COVID-19 travel restrictions are lifted.

Online Editors