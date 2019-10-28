Mick McCarthy to bring Robbie Brady back in from the cold for crunch Denmark clash

And the Ireland boss is also hoping for good news on Shane Duffy, who is due to resume training with his club on Tuesday morning after a calf injury forced him to miss out with Brighton last weekend.

McCarthy is in Dublin on Tuesday to name his squad for the November double header, a friendly against New Zealand and that must-win qualifier at home to Denmark in 20 days' time, Seamus Coleman definitely out for Denmark while Darren Randolph remains an injury concern.

Brady has not been included in the squad for the last four internationals, McCarthy unconvinced by his fitness, but he has played in Burnley's last two Premier League games, earning praise from boss Sean Dyche for his substitute's role in a loss to Chelsea, and that should earn him an Ireland recall.

Ireland manager Mick McCarthy

"Robbie did well too and I commended him after the game because I thought he affected the game and looked really bright," says Dyche.

"He was very unlucky not to start, but he gave us a little spark."

Duffy didn't make the matchday squad for Brighton for their win over Everton but manager Graham Potter says the Derry native was left out as a precaution. "He felt his calf at the start of the week," said Potter.

"He has just had a big week with two internationals and another game so it was more precautionary than anything. He will be training on Tuesday."

