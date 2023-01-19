Mick McCarthy set for return to management with Championship strugglers Blackpool

Former Ireland boss Mick McCarthy is set for a return to management with Championship strugglers Blackpool.

They sacked Michael Appleton last week after a run of 10 league games without a win.

Blackpool are keen to get in an experienced coach to lead their relegation battle and they have identified McCarthy (63) as the man to take charge until the end of the season. Talks have been ongoing and he could be at the helm for Saturday’s clash with Huddersfield Town but he’s definitely expected to be the manager for the FA Cup tie away to Southampton.

Since he left the Ireland job in 2020, McCarthy has had a brief spell in Cyprus with APOEL and was also involved at Championship level, managing Cardiff City for a 38-game stint.

McCarthy would get to work with Irish players Andy Lyons and CJ Hamilton at the club. Lyons, signed from Shamrock Rovers, only played twice under Appleton before he was dismissed.