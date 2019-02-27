Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy has said he has a reasonably good idea last December that Declan Rice would not play for Ireland.

Mick McCarthy reveals Declan Rice told him he switched to England because he 'wanted to win things'

"When I met him, he could simply have said 'I'm going with Ireland', after all he had won three Irish caps.

"But he didn't and I just felt the lad wanted to put off making the announcement for as long as he could," added the Irish boss when speaking at the Aviva Stadium today.

The Irish manager admitted that the only reason Rice gave him for the decision to transfer his international allegiance was 'that I want to win things'.

"And when you look at the great World Cup England had last year, can you blame him for that," added McCarthy.

He said Rice never once mentioned to him all the stuff about agents, and better wages, and more value as an England international than an Irish one.

"That was all bandied about at the time. But Declan never said it to me. And now I want to stop talking about the chap because he's not my player now."

McCarthy was speaking as the FAI launched a new Club Ireland scheme to sell the Premium Level tickets at the Aviva Stadium.

These are much more realistically priced than the ill-fated Vantage Club tickets of a decade ago.

A 3-year Premium Ticket can be bought for €2,000, going up to €5,000 for a ten-year pass.

There are also family tickets for two adults and two children for three years for €6,000.

