Mick McCarthy makes two changes to Irish team to face Gibraltar at Aviva Stadium

Mick McCarthy has freshened up his Ireland team for the visit of Gibraltar to the Aviva Stadium tonight, making two change to his side.

The defence remains the same but McCarthy has opted to rotate elsewhere. Glenn Whelan and Robbie Brady drop out of the side that drew 1-1 with Denmark in Copenhagen, while Callum O'Dowda and Scott Hogan both get the chance to start.

Darren Randolph starts again in goal while Seamus Coleman captains the side at right back, with Enda Stevens at left back. Shane Duffy and Richard Keogh resume their partnership at centre back.

Jeff Hendrick and Conor Hourihane are selected in centre midfield, with James McClean and Callum Robinson on the wings.

David McGoldrick will be partnered by Scott Hogan up front.

Ireland XI: Darren Randolph, Seamus Coleman, Shane Duffy, Richard Keogh, Enda Stevens, James McClean, Conor Hourihane, Jeff Hendrick, Callum Robinson, David McGoldrick, Scott Hogan.

