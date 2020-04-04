Mick McCarthy has gone and with him the last vestiges of the John Delaney era

Mick McCarthy's departure as Republic of Ireland manager was both surprising and entirely predictable.

His days had been numbered from the moment he took the job thanks to the arrangement ensuring he'd step aside in favour of Stephen Kenny at the end of the 2020 European Championships campaign.

Had Covid-19 not intervened McCarthy's reign would likely have ended with defeat by Slovakia in a qualification play-off on March 26. But the postponement of that game and the Championship itself left things up in the air. It seemed the manager would be left in the job until the play-off match eventually took place in several months time.

Instead the FAI have acted with unusual decisiveness to usher in the age of Stephen Kenny. A source within the Association said that those making the decision wanted to change the organisation's reputation for 'ducking and diving.' The commendable alacrity with which they've acted indicates a new approach.

Saturday's statement announcing the change signals the end of an era when the biggest and most interesting headlines about Irish soccer concerned happenings off rather than on the pitch. While the FAI did their impersonation of the decline and fall of the Roman Empire, the team plodded through their fixtures like chain gang members working on a particularly uninspiring stretch of road.

McCarthy began his term with a considerable amount of media good will behind him. After the ill-tempered and dysfunctional conclusion to Martin O'Neill's time in charge there was much talk of the new boss 'putting the smile back on the face of Irish football'

The 1-1 draw in Denmark in the qualifiers was greeted by the more excitable pundits as representing a significant step forward, even though Ireland's previous two away matches against the Danes under O'Neill had also finished level.

That game was as good as it got. The rest of the group saw McCarthy employ the same kind of tactics for which O'Neill had received so much criticism. Ireland surrendered the initiative, defended deep and in numbers and hoped to snatch a goal on the break or from a set piece. Qualification hopes were kept alive by a late equaliser in the home game against Switzerland but all the goodwill in the world couldn't hide the fact that there was very little to smile about.

Whereas O'Neill's teams had on occasion, against Bosnia in the play-off for the 2016 European Championship finals and against Sweden and Italy in the finals proper, taken the initiative against good quality opposition, McCarthy's teams seemed entirely unable to.

Every performance seemed like a dramatised inferiority complex. Ireland fans lay back and thought of Kenny. A total of two points from the final three games ensured direct qualification was not achieved. Only the most insanely optimistic expected anything but defeat by Slovakia or, barring that, in an away tie against either Bosnia or Northern Ireland.

Such a defeat would have represented an historic low for Irish football, failure to qualify for a 24-team European Championship. The dire state of morale was illustrated by the fact that McCarthy's dwindling band of loyalists' only defence of their man was "we're terrible anyway so what can he do."

McCarthy was above all a creature of the old regime. It's unlikely anyone other than John Delaney would have appointed him and impossible to imagine anyone but the disgraced former CEO offering him such a generous contract.

The manager will walk away with a €1m severance payment, whose existence only came to light in the last few weeks. That will be a bitter pill to swallow for the employees of an organisation already mired in financial difficulties even before Covid-19 made matters worse.

From the very start there was a retro feel to McCarthy's appointment. In uncertain times people like to look to a past when things were better. Mick McCarthy was the manager who would Make Ireland Great Again. He evoked memories of a time when the national soccer team was the main event in Irish sport and rugby and Gaelic games mere sideshows by comparison.

At times this nostalgic mood seemed to afflict the man himself. He seemed like the man in the Beatles song who "didn't notice that the lights had changed." There was something tone deaf about his decision to place the prestige of the job, such as it was, behind embattled FAI president Donal Conway by lauding him at the Association's AGM.

It seemed like a gesture from another era, the one where Delaney could walk among the fans and woo them with free pints. Loyalty to your employers is not necessarily a good quality when those employers are Irish sport's monarchs of dysfunctionality. One man's loyalty is another's sycophancy.

Mick McCarthy's second term in office resembled the sclerotic reigns of Yuri Andropov and Konstantin Chernenko, the short-lived old school apparatchiks who hardly left a mark on the pages of history as the Soviet Union crumbled around them. It took their successor Mikhail Gorbachev to transform the Evil Empire through his energy and vision.

Stephen Kenny is the great hope of those who hope for a Perestroika style renewal of Irish football. Brian Kerr's excited reaction, "he has passion and he has enthusiasm and a love for the Irish game," will be echoed around the country. Maybe our hope in Kenny will prove ill-founded but it is real hope, rather than the 'sure, how badly can he do' resignation which attended the appointment of his predecessor.

It's only been a couple of years but it seems like we've been waiting a long time for Kenny. At times things were so bleak you wondered if, like Godot, he might not make it after all. But he has.

Mick McCarthy has gone and with him the last vestiges of the John Delaney era. Meet the new boss, not the same as the old boss. This time surely, we won't get fooled again.