Wednesday 13 November 2019

Mick McCarthy confirms Troy Parrott will start for Ireland against New Zealand alongside Jack Byrne

Troy Parrott will make his Ireland debut against New Zealand on Thursday night. Photo by Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile
Daniel McDonnell

Troy Parrott will start against New Zealand on Thursday night, with Ireland manager Mick McCarthy confirming that he will hand the 17-year-old prospect the striker's jersey on his international debut.

The Spurs starlet has been impressive at U-21 level, with the Dubliner now set to make his senior bow in the warm-up match ahead of next Monday's must-win Euro 2020 qualifier against Denmark.

Jack Byrne will get another cap in the Irish midfield, while McCarthy also confirmed that Lee O'Connor will make an appearance.

More to follow...

Online Editors

