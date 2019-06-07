Mick McCarthy closes ranks on Danes amid spy fears ahead of Euro qualifier

Mick McCarthy opted against doing tactical work during Ireland's final training session ahead of tonight's showdown with Denmark because of suspicions that spies would be watching.

Copenhagen's Parken Stadium is built into an office block and Martin O'Neill cut short training ahead of the 2017 play-off due to fears that the session was being monitored.

Ireland boss McCarthy laid out his strategy on the training pitch before coming to Denmark and said he wouldn't take the risk of running through it at the match venue.

"I have something up my sleeve, I am going to do nothing that has anything to do with the game tomorrow," said McCarthy, speaking ahead of training, indicating that he will repeat the approach in other games.

"It's nuts. They all say they have cleared the stadium but I don't think for one minute there is ever a game where they have cleared the stadium without someone watching, so why would you do it in the stadium?"

As it happens, the build-up to the game has again centred around Danish comments which would suggest they believe Ireland's approach will be predictable.

Visiting captain Seamus Coleman admitted yesterday that insults about the style of play could actually fire up the away team.

Midfielder Thomas Delaney previously said that playing Ireland was like trying to open a can of beans with your bare hands. Defender Mathias Jorgensen said Ireland will sit and look for a draw.

"It's never nice to hear other players speaking about your team but it can also be a bit of motivation," said Coleman. "That's their way of doing it. It wouldn't be my thing to do, to speak badly about other players."

