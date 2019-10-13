Mick McCarthy claims Aaron Connolly 'ready to start' and slams 'peddlers of doom' ahead of Swiss tie

Mick McCarthy has rounded on critics of an Irish side who, despite their fitful displays, culminating in Saturday’s dire 0-0 in Georgia, are 90 minutes away from securing an automatic Euro 2020 qualification berth.

Mick McCarthy has rounded on critics of an Irish side who, despite their fitful displays, culminating in Saturday’s dire 0-0 in Georgia, are 90 minutes away from securing an automatic Euro 2020 qualification berth.

Victory against the Swiss in Geneva on Tuesday evening would seal Ireland’s spot in next summer’s showpiece, while eliminating top seeds Switzerland, a prospect the 60-year-old would have enthusiastically welcomed when the pool draw was made.

"It's left us that if we win one of the games, we qualify," said the manager. "That's what I'm led to believe. It's head-to-head against them, so if we win on Tuesday, we've qualified.

"If you'd have said that to me on December 1 when the draw was made, I'd have taken it, of course I would.

"It's been a good campaign so far. We haven’t scored that many goals, we’ve conceded two. We’ve been very disciplined.

"We’ve been tough and hard to play against and we’re going to have to do all of that again on Tuesday night against Switzerland, because we know what a good side they are.

Aaron Connolly of Republic of Ireland takes a shot under pressure from Gia Grigalava of Georgia during the UEFA EURO2020 Qualifier match between Georgia and Republic of Ireland at the Boris Paichadze Erovnuli Stadium in Tbilisi, Georgia. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

"Denmark beat them, but I watched that game and Schmeichel made three world class saves."

McCarthy’s side have come under fire for their ascetic style of play but the manager has dismissed such concerns as he focuses on the end, rather than the means.

"I don’t know where it’s coming from back home," he told FAI TV after Saturday’s subs and unused players had a small-sided game in the team’s Geneva base.

"It doesn’t surprise me, some of the peddlers of it, of course. I don’t get it, I really don’t get it. I think everybody would have took the position we're in now.

"Going to Switzerland and if we win we qualify, if we beat Denmark we qualify. Of course the peddlers of doom and gloom will say well we’ve no chance of winning. I don’t get that.

"Who knows, who knows what will happen? We’ve been alright, we’ve done better against the better sides, we’ve given better performances.

"I’m looking forward to it – the pressure is on them on Tuesday night."

McCarthy had hoped that Sheffield United marksman David McGoldrick, scorer of the vital late equaliser against the Swiss in Dublin last month, might be in a position to fly to Geneva over the weekend.

However, those hopes have been dashed and McCarthy must now decide whether to persists with Luton Town man James Collins, who endured a torrid, arid 79 minute shift in Tbilisi against Georgia, or Aaron Connolly, whose immediate impact during a late cameo provided some rare uplift for his turgid team.

James Collins is blocked by Guram Kashia when trying to gain possession during Ireland’s stalemate against Georgia. Photo: Sportsfile

"I had a text from David after the game, just telling us well done, wishing us well for the next game and also letting me know that he wouldn’t be fit. I kind of knew that anyway," said McCarthy.

"Aaron has come into the squad, he’s had his cameo at the end. Of course then the question is 'could I have played him more?'

"I could have started him and he might not have played very well from the start in a rough and tumble game. He might have scored from the start.

"All those scenarios. But had he started and not played well then that would have been ‘well, shouldn’t have had a debut’.

"Usual stuff, which I know is coming. It doesn’t matter what happens, you’ll get picked holes on whatever happens.

"I think he did great when he came on, he had his chances in a game that was starting to get stretched, starting to become wide open and but for a really bobbly pitch on his left foot where it just ran away from him.

"So he's had a really good cameo appearance and I’ve no doubt he’s ready to start."

