'Mick has had a tremendous career... it's been an unfortunate situation' - Stephen Kenny on Ireland appointment

Stephen Kenny says he is 'not in celebratory mode' after officially becoming the Ireland manager as the nation continues the fight against the spread of Covid-19.

After Ireland's European playoff was postponed for the second time last week, the FAI's managerial dilemma once again became a talking point, with debates raging over whether Kenny or incumbent Mick McCarthy should lead the team once football action resumes.

The new FAI hierarchy moved swiftly on Saturday, announcing that Kenny will take over from McCarthy with immediate effect, with the legendary League of Ireland manager now taking up the most important job in the country.

Speaking to FAI TV about his appointment, Kenny stressed that while he is delighted to step into the role, the fight against the coronavirus is the most important thing at the moment.

"It's a good day but we're not in celebratory mode," Kenny said.

"Our thoughts are with the front line workers, the doctors, the nurses, the paramedics, everyone really. The self sacrifice is heroic and we really support them.

"We have to stay safe and look after each other. There is a lot of tragedy throughout Europe and in Ireland people have been very disciplined throughout the country and hopefully we get the benefits from that. A lot of people have lost their lives of course and our thoughts are with them. There are better days ahead and we can look forward in a sporting context to what is a magnificent year of football in the Aviva Stadium over the forthcoming year."

Kenny also paid tribute to McCarthy, and admitted that the managerial standoff was 'an unfortunate situation'.

"Mick has had a tremendous career as captain of Ireland and manager of Ireland on two occasions," he said.

"He leaves a legacy behind him. It's just unfortunate with the cancellation of matches - it's been an unfortunate situation. He is revered in Ireland and also the contributions over the last couple of years of Robbie Keane, Terry Connor and all of the staff."

It was also confirmed today that Kenny will have a coaching staff consisting of Keith Andrews, Damien Duff and Alan Kelly, which the new manager is very excited about.

"Keith Andrews has been coaching the Ireland 16s, 17s and 18s and then the 21s this year," Kenny said.

"We had a great rapport and he’s very forthright and I welcome that. He has done very well.

"Damien was with the Ireland 15s and also Shamrock Rovers. The reports of him with Celtic’s first-team have been excellent all year. He has a very, very high work ethic and he’s a big addition to the coaching team. Alan Kelly has a wealth of experience and is a very analytical goalkeeping coach and we're delighted to have him.

Kenny, who had guided the Ireland U-21 side to a strong position in their European qualification campaign, will be replaced by Jim Crawford, who will be assisted by Ireland legend John O'Shea.



"Jim Crawford was Ireland U18s manager and came in last year with the 21s and made a great contribution over the campaign," Kenny added.

"We’re winning the group at the moment and have three games left to try and qualify for the Euros, which have also been put back a year. John O’Shea has a lot of experience and he’s working with Reading. They will look forward to the challenge."

