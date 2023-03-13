Michael O’Neill hands Northern Ireland coaching role to Kerry man Diarmuid O’Carroll

Michael O’Neill is confident that Kerry-born coach Diarmuid O’Carroll will be a major asset to the Northern Ireland senior side after the former Shamrock Rovers boss added O’Sullivan to his staff.

O’Neill has unveiled his new backroom team and there was a role for O’Carroll, a former underage cap with the Republic as well as Aaron Hughes.

It’s a second chance with the IFA for O’Carroll (35), currently a coach with St Mirren, as in 2021 he was named as the new head coach of the North’s U-17 and U-19 sides but was unable to take up the post due to an issue with his coaching qualifications.

“I have watched Diarmuid in action on the training ground and he is a vibrant young coach. I believe he will be a great asset to us,” O’Neill said of the Killarney native.

“I am aware of the matter regarding Diarmuid’s application to the U-17/U-19 role back in 2021. He and I have spoken about this and Diarmuid recognises the difficult situation which the association was put in at that time.

“However, we both consider the matter closed and we look forward to moving on, starting with the games against San Marino and Finland this month.”

Former Celtic player O’Carroll was capped twice at U-21 level by the Republic in 2006 and has spells as a player with clubs in Scotland, England and Iceland but moved to Northern Ireland in 2011 when he began his coaching career.