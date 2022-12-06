Michael O’Neill agrees deal to return as Northern Ireland manager

File photo dated 12-11-2020 of Ian Baraclough who has been sacked as manager of Northern Ireland, the Irish FA has announced. Issue date: Friday October 21, 2022.

Northern Ireland players lift manager Michael O'Neill in the air as they celebrate with fans the teams success in 2016 Euro Championship in France while at the Titanic Fanzone, Belfast.

File photo dated 16-11-2019 of Northern Ireland manager Michael O'Neill. Michael O’Neill is closing in on a second stint as Northern Ireland manager, according to reports. Issue date: Tuesday December 6, 2022.

Michael O’Neill has agreed to return for a second stint as Northern Ireland manager.

The 53-year-old’s appointment as Ian Baraclough’s successor will be confirmed at a press conference in Belfast on Wednesday after talks with the Irish FA accelerated in the last 48 hours.

O’Neill guided his country to a first major tournament in 30 years when he led them to Euro 2016 but resigned in April 2020 having already taken the job as Stoke manager a few months before.

Expand Close Northern Ireland players lift manager Michael O'Neill in the air as they celebrate with fans the teams success in 2016 Euro Championship in France while at the Titanic Fanzone, Belfast. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Northern Ireland players lift manager Michael O'Neill in the air as they celebrate with fans the teams success in 2016 Euro Championship in France while at the Titanic Fanzone, Belfast.

When former Under-21s boss Baraclough was shown the door in late October, O’Neill quickly emerged as the favourite for the job given he was out of work after being sacked by the Potters in August.

Stephen Robinson, Tommy Wright, Kenny Shiels and David Healy were also seen as candidates, but the Irish FA’s first priority was to persuade the popular O’Neill to take charge for a second time.

Although he struggled to make an impact in the Sky Bet Championship, O’Neill is still revered by the Green and White Army for the job he did in revitalising the national side.

Expand Close File photo dated 12-11-2020 of Ian Baraclough who has been sacked as manager of Northern Ireland, the Irish FA has announced. Issue date: Friday October 21, 2022. / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp File photo dated 12-11-2020 of Ian Baraclough who has been sacked as manager of Northern Ireland, the Irish FA has announced. Issue date: Friday October 21, 2022.

His return will fuel hopes that Northern Ireland can capitalise on a favourable draw for Euro 2024 qualifying, where they will face Denmark, Finland, Slovenia, Kazakhstan and San Marino.

O’Neill will need to rebuild confidence in a squad that struggled under Baraclough, who took almost a year to register his first victory inside 90 minutes, and who narrowly avoided back-to-back relegations in the Nations League thanks to goal difference.

The qualifying draw should offer the opportunity to do just that, with an away match against minnows San Marino up first in March before a home game against Finland at Windsor Park.