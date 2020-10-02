Michael Obafemi named in Ireland Under-21 squad for Italian showdown

Michael Obafemi has been named in the Ireland U-21 squad for a Euro qualifier away to Italy while Rotherham striker Joshua Kayode is in line for his U-21 debut.

But the presence of two Shamrock Rovers players in the squad will almost certainly lead to the postponement of their league clash against Finn Harps next week, as Hoops pair Liam Scales and Neil Farrugia are among five home-based players called up.

Scales and Farrugia keep their places in the panel from a training camp last month and Danny Mandroiu (Bohemians), Ed McGinty (Sligo Rovers) and Darragh Leahy (Dundalk) are also called up though Danny Grant does not make the cut.

Rovers have two players called up for senior international duty, Jack Byrne (Ireland) and Roberto Lopes (Cape Verde Islands) and they are now entitled to seek a postponement of their league game away to Harps on Saturday week.

Manager Jim Crawford has included two senior caps in his U-21 panel for the test in Italy, Obafemi (Southampton) and Lee O'Connor (on loan to Tranmere Rovers from Celtic). Dara O'Shea also returns to the U-21 squad after a spell with the senior set-up last month. Striker Kayode, on loan to Carlisle from Rotherham, has previously been capped at U-18 level.

SQUAD

Bazunu (Rochdale), McGinty (Sligo R).

Collins (Stoke C), Leahy (Dundalk), Masterson (QPR), McNamara (St Johnstone), L O'Connor (Tranmere), T O'Connor (Gillingham), O'Shea (WBA), Scales (Shamrock R).

Coventry (West Ham), Ferry, Smallbone (Southampton), Knight (Derby C), Mandroiu (Bohemians), Ronan (Grasshopper Zurich), Taylor (Peterborough).

Afolabi (Dundee), Elbouzedi (Lincoln), Farrugia (Shamrock R), Kayode (Carlisle), Obafemi (Southampton).

Online Editors