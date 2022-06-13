Michael Obafemi expected to miss Ukraine clash but there is better news for Chiedozie Ogbene

Stephen Kenny is expecting to be without Michael Obafemi for tomorrow's Nations League clash with Ukraine.

The Swansea forward came off with a groin problem just before the hour mark in the defeat of Scotland, a game he lit up with a superb goal and assist.

But he looks set to be deprived of the opportunity to build on that despite his desperation to feature.

However, at his pre-match press conference in the Polish city Lodz, Kenny said Obafemi is likely to be absent, but he is more hopeful of a return for Chiedozie Ogbene who missed the Scottish game.

Kenny was already preparing to make two changes with Shane Duffy suspended and John Egan back home as his partner is expecting a child today.

"I think Michael will miss out with his groin injury," said Kenny, "We are hopeful Chiedozie can rejoin the squad. He had an impact injury, a sore one that was painful.

"The challenge is to compensate for that. We've been blooding players to give us that depth. I feel anyone coming in won't necessarily weaken us.

"It's a big challenge. Ukraine have had some terrific results and shown their quality."