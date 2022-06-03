| 9.9°C Dublin

Michael Obafemi could be Ireland’s joker in the pack

Speedster does his best work in the box and Stephen Kenny may see him as No 9 in his system

Michael Obafemi during a Republic of Ireland training session at the FAI National Training Centre in Abbotstown. Photo: Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile Expand
Daniel McDonnell

Michael Obafemi’s Irish career looked to be on the way towards becoming a deceptive quiz question.

The tricky trivia poser would have been to ask the identity of the first player born in the 21st century to win a senior cap for Ireland.

