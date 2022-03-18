Michael Obafemi ‘certain he wants to play for Ireland’ despite his absence from squad

STEPHEN KENNY insists that Swansea City striker Michael Obafemi remains committed to the Irish cause despite his absence from the international squads for next week.

And Kenny, who has also agreed to excuse Aaron Connolly from the Ireland squad so he can focus on dealing with a heel injury which has prevented him from training at club, has stated that Obafemi has backed out of Ireland duty to focus on his fitness after a difficult spell where it took the Dublin native time to put together a run of games at club level.

Earlier this week, Ireland U21 manager Jim Crawford stated that Obafemi had informed him that "he sees himself as a senior international" and would not be available for the U21 qualifier away to Sweden next week. That raised questions about the commitment of Obafemi - capped once at senior level in 2018 - to the Irish cause. But Kenny says the player is being careful with his fitness after an injury-scarred career to date.

“It's been a heavy load for him. I think there's a degree of anxiety around Michael himself about being injured. He's never had what he's had before, a run of games, and he feels his load is so heavy, he's concerned about re-injuring coming into the international team and trying to train every day and play and play again," Kenny said today.

“He feels he needs to spend time with the physios to make sure he can continue in the vein of form. But he reiterated his commitment to Ireland. He wants to play for Ireland, he's certain that he wants to play for Ireland, but just the degree of anxiety he feels around coming in this week with his injury load, that's why he's not considered.

“To be honest, Michael was never in the picture to be in this Under-21s squad, so I'm not sure how that discussion occurred."

Kenny says he had spoken to the player about his status. “I obviously went to Swansea v Bristol City a few weeks ago – Cyrus Christie scored that day, Michael scored, and I spoke to Michael after the game," Kenny added.

“I had a good chat with him after the game and had a good conversation with him this week as well, and he would have been considered for selection if he'd have been available. He wasn't available for selection.

“The truth of it is that Michael has never played three games in a row before this year for his club, as far as I know. He's not played three games consecutively in his career, and the reason for that really is because of his persistent hamstring troubles he's had in his career.

“He's been dogged with hamstring issues. He's such an explosive player, and also the competition at Southampton as well which was very heavy.

“He's found a manager who believes in him, Russell Martin. Russell Martin has believed in Michael and played him and persisted with him throughout the season.

“Michael has managed to stay fit and looks a real threat in recent weeks. He got two very good goals against Coventry, and backed that up the other night."

Kenny was also happy to excuse Connolly from the Belgium/Lithuania double header but Jamie McGrath has been left out due to loss of form at club level.

“With Aaron, we'd had chats with Chris Wilder and Aaron there this week and he missed the Spurs game with a heel injury and he's not been training, but playing with a degree of pain," Kenny says.

“He played the other night and they're obviously trying to get into the Premier League. He has not been able to train, he’s been getting through matches and he scored the other night. We’re not in a position to let him come in for a week and not train and maybe play. He himself feels he needs to sort his heel out and the medical people want him to sort his heel issue out."