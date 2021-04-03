Member relations with FAI have 'deteriorated' since the appointment of new FAI CEO Jonathan Hill

SIPTU representatives have claimed that member relations with the FAI have 'deteriorated' since the appointment of new FAI CEO Jonathan Hill in November.

The trade union have members on the workforce in Abbotstown that have been vocal on a range of issues during a troubled period for the FAI - with a battle to restore paycuts and the decision making process on staff restructuring behind the scenes high on the agenda with certain matters referred to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC)

They are set to make a statement this weekend due to frustrations around the pace of correspondence with Hill, the FAI's new English CEO who has been working remotely in London and is only in the process of moving to Ireland.

Unhappy workers have questioned external appointments at a time where in-house staff are unsure about their positions.

In the statement - seen by independent.ie - SIPTU say they are 'extremely disappointed and frustrated over the lack of engagement with management over many workplace issues holding back the organisation.'

And their sector organiser Martin O'Rourke says: “SIPTU has proudly represented workers in the FAI since 2012.

"During that time, we have raised matters of concern in a reasonable and respectful manner while making progress in a number of key areas. However, since the appointment of a new Chief Executive Officer in November 2020, that constructive relationship has unfortunately deteriorated.

“SIPTU members have consistently worked in innovative ways with the FAI in the past and were to the fore in securing essential funding to keep the organisation afloat during very difficult times in 2019.

“The reality is SIPTU members have dealt with ongoing pay deferrals, numerous new external appointments across a number of departments and watched as the organisation has been restructured in a less than transparent manner. They are frustrated and say enough is enough. FAI workers want fair play and union representation.”

O'Rourke adds: “These issues have now been referred to the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC) but it is beyond disappointing that the FAI are incapable of resolving this through open and direct dialogue with the union. SIPTU representatives are calling upon the FAI board and FAI executive leadership to engage with us so we can drive football forward. There is a lot of work to be done.”

Online Editors