Megan Campbell returns as Vera Pauw names Ireland squad for Pinatar Cup

Ireland women's manager Vera Pauw has named a 27-player squad for the upcoming Pinatar Cup.

The eight-team tournament features Belgium, Hungary, Poland, Russia, Scotland, Slovakia and Wales alongside Ireland, with Girls in Green's first game coming against Poland next Wednesday.

Defender Megan Campbell returns to the squad for the first time since 2020, Niamh Fahey in line to win her 100th cap during the competition. Shelbourne teenager Abbie Larkin has earned her first call-up to the squad, with Ireland guaranteed at least three games.

Republic of Ireland WNT Squad for Pinatar Cup

Goalkeepers: Courtney Brosnan (Everton), Grace Moloney (Reading), Megan Walsh (Brighton & Hove Albion), Eve Badana (DLR Waves)

Defenders: Louise Quinn (Birmingham City), Niamh Fahey (Liverpool), Diane Caldwell (Manchester United), Claire Walsh (Glasgow City), Savannah McCarthy (Galway WFC), Áine O’Gorman (Peamount United), Megan Campbell (Liverpool)

Midfielders: Denise O’Sullivan (North Carolina Courage), Megan Connolly (Brighton & Hove Albion), Katie McCabe (Arsenal), Ruesha Littlejohn (Aston Villa), Jamie Finn (Birmingham City), Niamh Farrelly (Glasgow City), Ciara Grant (Rangers), Jess Ziu (Shelbourne), Ellen Molloy (Wexford Youths), Isibeal Atkinson (Celtic)

Forwards: Heather Payne (Florida State University), Kyra Carusa (HB Hoge), Amber Barrett (FC Koln), Leanne Kiernan (Liverpool), Abbie Larkin (Shelbourne), Lucy Quinn (Birmingham City)