Meet the Ireland U-17s aiming to emulate Brian Kerr’s heroes and secure Euro glory

Ahead of their opening European Championship clash against Poland tomorrow (3.30 Irish time), here is all you need to know about Colin O’Brien’s Ireland U-17 squad who’ll be looking to emulate Brian Kerr’s champions of 1998 in this month’s U-17 European Championship in Hungary.

Goalkeepers

Joe Collins

Date of birth: February 25 2007

Family home: Kilcoole, Co. Wicklow

U-17 appearances: One

Club: Bohemians (signed last February)

Previous clubs: Bray Wanderers, St Joseph’s Boys, Cabinteely, St Anthony’s FC.

Collins left Bray Wanderers to join Bohs earlier this year and lines out for their U-19s. Won the National Shield with Bray’s U-14s and saved two penalties against Wales last October as Ireland’s U-16’s lifted the Victory Shield. One of four Bohemians players in the 20-strong squad.

Jason Healy

Date of birth: March 6 2006

Family home: Waterford City

U-17 appearances: Eight

Clean Sheets: Two

Club: Waterford (signed at U-13s)

Previous clubs: Southend United

Set to be Ireland’s first-choice goalkeeper in Hungary, Healy has played every minute of the U-17s last six games and kept clean sheets in big wins over Armenia and Ukraine. The 2022 Waterford academy Player of the Year also made his senior club debut last February

Defenders

Stanley Ashbee

Date of birth: November 28 2006

Family hail from: Co.Limerick

U-17 appearances: Five

Club: Hull City

The centre-back won his first U-17 caps last February, helping Ireland to two clean sheets against Hungary. The defender, son of former Hull City skipper Ian, scored a 90th minute winner on his first U-16 cap against North Macedonia last year. The Hull City U-18 player recently signed a new two-year scholarship and also picked up the club’s Academy Player of the Season award earlier this month.

Daniel Babb

Date of birth: January 15 2006

Family home: Co. Dublin

U-17 appearances: Nine

Club: UCD (signed June 2021)

Previous clubs: Mount Merrion Youths.

The right-back joined UCD in 2021, featuring for their U-15s, U-17s and U-19s before earning his senior debut in a defeat at Bohemians last March. He made his Ireland U-17 debut last September in a penalty shoot-out win over The Netherlands, and started five out of their six qualifiers. A versatile player who can also play centre-half.

Jake Grante

Date of birth: January 2 2006

Family hail from: Kilkee, Co. Clare

U-17 appearances: Seven

Goals: One

Club: Crystal Palace (joined July 2014)

One of two non-League of Ireland based players amongst the 20, Grante features regularly at centre-back for Palace’s U-18s with 17 appearances this term and also made the U-21s bench last month. He scored in the U-17s win over Armenia in October and started the next two qualifiers, but failed to feature in the three Elite Phase games last March as O’Brien’s side secured their final berth.

Kaylem Harnett

Date of birth: May 22 2007

Family home: Wexford Town

U-17 appearances: Three

Club: Wexford FC (signed January 2023)

Previous clubs: North End United

One of the youngest members of the squad, Harnett played 90 minutes in the Elite Phase win over Ukraine last March and kept his starting place in the 3-2 win against Cyprus three days after which sealed Ireland’s place in the finals. The right-back was recently named Ireland U-15 Player of the Year and was part of the Victory Shield winning side last year. Made his senior debut for Wexford in January and has made two further appearances since.

Cory O’Sullivan

Date of birth: May 2 2006

Family home: Ballyfermot, Co. Dublin

U-17 appearances: Nine

Club: Shamrock Rovers (joined at U-11s)

Previous clubs: Cherry Orchard, Lucan United

One of five Shamrock Rovers representatives, O’Sullivan made his senior debut for the Hoops in their FAI Cup win over Bangor Celtic last July and also made the bench in Champions League qualifying against Ludogorets the same month. The left-back has previously captained the Ireland U-16s and has started each of the U-17s last six qualifiers, contributing two assists.

Ade Solanke

Family home: Newcastle, Co. Dublin

Club: Shamrock Rovers (Signed March 2022)

Previous clubs: Newbridge Town FC, Monasterevin AFC, Arthur Griffith Park FC

Features regularly for the Hoops’ U-15 side and earns his first U-17 call up this month. Only earned his first Ireland U-16 call up last February and has also captained the national U-15 side, most recently in back-to-back 6-0 wins over Latvia last March.

Midfielders

Romeo Akachukwu

Date of birth: July 28 2006

Family home: Co.Waterford

U-17 appearances: Ten

Goals: Two

Club: Waterford (signed June 2021)

Previous clubs: Ferrybank AFC

Akachukwu is a product of Waterford’s academy and plays regularly for their U-17s. Despite being only 16 he has made six senior appearances to date, the first of which came in the FAI Cup last July. The central midfielder has made two First Division appearances this term, and has featured in each of Ireland’s U-17s last eight games, with two goals in his last five starts.

Rhys Bartley

Date of birth: March 2 2007

Family home: Finglas, Co.Dublin

Club: St Patrick’s Athletic (joined at U-13s)

Previous clubs: Crumlin United

Bartley is a key part of St Pat’s U-19s and made the bench for the first-team in their win at Cork City earlier this month, with interim manager Jon Daly praising him last week. He signed his first professional deal last February, won the club’s U-19 Player of the Month award in March and will hope for minutes this month after failing to feature in the Elite Phase. One of three Saints in the squad.

Luke Kehir

Date of birth: February 2 2006

Family home: Leixlip, Co.Kildare

U-17 appearances: Seven

Goals: Three

Club: St Patrick’s Athletic (signed June 2021)

Previous clubs: Leixlip United

The attacking midfielder is highly rated in Inchicore and plays for the club’s U-19s and U-17s. Kehir contributed an assist in Ireland’s crucial Elite Phase win over Ukraine in March, before his exquisite free kick and assist against Cyprus helped O’Brien’s side seal their place in this month’s finals.

Matthew Moore

Date of birth: March 27 2007

Family home: Carrigaline, Co.Cork

U-17 appearances: Four

Club: Cork City (joined at U-14s)

Previous clubs: Carrigaline United

The midfielder will join Bundesliga side Hoffenheim in July after Cork confirmed the deal last month, and has been singled out by former manager Colin Healy as one to watch. Moore captained Ireland’s U-16s to the Victory Shield last November and made two appearances off the bench in the U-17s’ Elite Phase qualifying triumph.

Danny McGrath

Date of birth: January 28 2006

Family home: Balbriggan, Co.Dublin

U-17 appearances: 10

Club: Bohemians (signed June 2021)

Previous clubs: St Kevin’s Boys, Balbriggan FC

The central midfielder signed his first professional deal last January and has made Declan Devine’s first-team bench twice so far this season. He lines out for Bohs’ U-19s and has played every available minute for Ireland’s U-17s n the last eight games. Captained the side in their memorable qualifying win over Cyprus to book their place and is vice-captain for this month’s finals.

Taylor Mooney

Date of birth: April 16 2006

Family home: Robertstown, Co.Kildare

U-17 appearances: Seven

Club: Bohemians (signed February 2023)

Previous clubs: Crumlin United, St Patrick’s Athletic

After progressing through the ranks at St Pat’s’ academy, Mooney crossed the Liffey to sign for Bohs last February and lines out with their U-19s. Made four appearances in the U-17s Euro qualifying campaign but failed to feature in their pivotal wins over Ukraine and Cyprus.

Freddie Turley

Date of birth: July 3 2006

Family home: Rathfarnham, Co. Dublin

U-17 appearances: Eight

Club: Shamrock Rovers (signed June 2021)

Previous clubs: Leicester Celtic, St Joseph's Boys

Captain for this month’s finals, Turley played for the Hoops’ U-15s and U-17s before making the step up to U-19s last year. Made his first-team debut in Rovers’ Leinster Senior Cup win at UCD last February having also been involved in the first-team’s pre-season. Has previously captained the Ireland U-16s and featured for Ireland U-18’s last year in their win over Sweden.

Forwards

Mason Melia

Date of birth: September 22 2007

Family home: Newtown Mount-Kennedy, Co.Wicklow

U-17 appearances: 10

Goals: Four

Club: St Patrick’s Athletic (signed July 2022)

Previous clubs: Bray Wanderers, St Joseph’s Boys, Newtown Juniors

15-year-old Melia became St Pat’s youngest ever league player when he came off the bench in their home win against Drogheda last week and was labelled ‘exceptional’ by interim Jon Daly afterwards. He features regularly for the club’s U-19s and also played a key role for Ireland’s U-16s in last year’s Victory Shield victory. Featured in each of Ireland’s last eight games at U-17 level and hit a stunning hat-trick in March’s win over Ukraine.

Matthew Murray

Date of birth: October 1 2007

U-17 appearances: Three

Family home: Co. Cork

Club: Cork City (signed in 2021)

Previous clubs: Girones-Sabat, Ringmahon Rangers, College Corinthians FC

The winger features regularly for Cork City’s U-17s and is the youngest player in the squad. Murray made his Ireland U-17 bow when he came on as a late substitute against Cyprus in March and is a product of local sides Ringmahon Rangers and College Corinthians.

Ike Orazi

Date of birth: June 11 2007

Family home: Blanchardstown, Co.Dublin

U-17 appearances: Nine

Club: Shamrock Rovers (signed in 2020)

Previous clubs: Corduff FC

Orazi plays as a winger for Shamrock Rovers, hit a winning penalty in the club’s U-15 cup win last year and also played a pivotal role in their 2022 league triumph. Has started each of the last five games for Ireland’s U-17s and helped them qualify with two assists in the Elite Phase. The tricky forward also bagged an assist in Ireland’s 2-2 draw against Italy last March.

Nickson Okosun

Date of birth: November 21 2006

Family home: Swords, Co.Dublin

U-17 appearances: 10

Goals: Two

Club: Bohemians (signed in 2021)

Previous clubs: St Kevin’s Boys, Swords Celtic, Swords Manor

Oksoun’s fine strike in injury-time against Cyprus sealed Ireland’s ticket to the finals. The Bohemians forward has featured in each of the side’s last eight matches, with two goals in his last four appearances. He has also been named on Bohemians’ first-team bench several times. The forward plys his trade with the club’s U-19s and U-17s and put pen to paper on his first professional deal last January.

Naj Razi

Date of birth: October 28 2006

Family home: Tallaght, Co.Dublin

U-17 appearances: 10

Goals: Three

Club: Shamrock Rovers (signed in 2019)

Razi has progressed from U-13 level to all the way up to the first-team bench in last month’s Premier Division win over Sligo Rovers. The forward played a key role in Ireland’s win over Cyprus with a goal and assist, and also contributed the same in their qualifying win over Armenia last year. A dynamic player who can play up front, on the wing or as a number 10, Razi won Ireland U-16 Player of the Year after 13 appearances in his debut international season last year.

FIXTURES

Wednesday May 17: Poland U-17 v Ireland U-17, Budapest (3.30)

Saturday May 20: Ireland U-17 v Wales U-17, Felcsút (3.30)

Tuesday May 23: Ireland U-17 v Hungary U-17, Felcsút, (7.0)

Saturday May 27: Quarter Finals, venue and kickoff time TBC

Tuesday May 30: Semi Finals,/ FIFA U17 World Cup Play-Off, venue and kick-off time TBC

Friday May 2: Final, venue and kick-off time TBC