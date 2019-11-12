Meet Kevin Walker, the Swedish pop idol who could answer Ireland's call

Djurgardens midfielder Kevin Walker has finally claimed the Allsvenskan league title he has been chasing for a decade, the crowning achievement of a family journey that started when dad Pat swapped Bohemians for Scandinavia in 1983.

At 30, Kevin is at the peak of his career and is looking forward to participating in the Champions League next year. In a dream scenario, he will receive recognition at international level.

"Our big centre-back Marcus Danielson, who is the same age as me, just got his debut for the Swedish national team and did so well. So you never know, maybe the Irish team could come calling," says Walker with a smile, his accent very much a product of his dad's native Carlow rather than his own hometown of Orebro.

That's not the only reflection of his roots. Walker has a deep passion for music, and has simultaneously forged a career as a singer-songwriter. The delicate balancing act was sparked by him winning Sweden's equivalent of Pop Idol in 2013, and has been testing his time-management skills ever since.

"When I get any time I put it into music. I was green going into Idol so I had to build myself up, try out different things, see where I could go musically," he explains. "I try to bring my Irish influence in. My acoustic songs are massively influenced by that. I'm trying to find my own sound but it's an ingredient in the soup."

Walker pictured in Stockholm last week

Managing the demanding worlds of football and music is no simple task, and a less ambitious person may have cut their losses, picked one and stuck to it. That was never a question for the Djurgardens star.

"When music came into the picture I couldn't walk away from football. For as long as I remember, I dreamed about being a player.

"I'm a massive Manchester United fan, and growing up I loved watching Roy Keane. I had all the posters, everything in my bedroom. I even used to sleep with the United captain's armband on my arm."

Keane's competitiveness seems to have rubbed off. Walker added: "This year I've played centre-back, left winger, number 10, central midfield, right wing. I've done the job whenever I've been asked."

Kevin Walker took part in the 2013 Swedish Pop Idol, which he won. Photo: AFP via Getty Images

That willingness to work has now paid off with major honours, and winning the league in 2019 feels particularly significant because of what happened to Walker ten years ago. In 2009, while making waves at Stockholm giants AIK ahead of a promising season, a nightmare scenario unfolded.

During a Sweden youth trip he contracted blood poisoning that would ultimately keep him out of action all year. AIK went on to win the double while he sat on the side-lines and watched.

"It was two weeks before the first game of the season and I was flying then as a young player, out with Sweden under-21s in Belgium. Then the illness came," he recalls.

"Missing out on that medal a decade ago has been driving me forward ever since, so that one day I would come back and feel like my teammates did then. I'm so proud of that.

"It has been a long road to get to the point where I had the chance to win the title again. It feels like a massive achievement. Having played my whole career in Sweden, it doesn't get bigger than this."

Yet it could get bigger. Next year Djurgardens will take part in Champions League qualifying.

"If we could make it to the group stage that would be brilliant. I've played a lot at under-17 and under-19 level for Sweden and have experience of international games.

"Hopefully we'll get a good draw against teams we can beat. It would be cool to get an Irish team - as long as we win!"

Despite his association with Swedish international teams at underage level, Walker remains open to the possibility of lining out for the boys in green.

"I would definitely consider playing for Ireland over Sweden if the call came, no doubt about it. It would be such a massive honour for my family, for my father.

"At the moment it's all about performing here and I don't know if it's on the cards, but if we do well, and I play well, it would be a massive bonus."

The FAI may already be aware of him. As a teen, fortune conspired for his Sweden under-17s debut to take place in Dublin. The local members of the Walker clan seized the opportunity.

"It was such a massive thing. Brian Kerr, Ireland manager at the time, was there. Someone in my family spotted him and said 'you know he's half Irish?'. That was a bit of fun."

The Swedish-based Walkers try to travel back whenever possible, but a hectic schedule has meant some tough calls.

"I feel at home in Ireland and we try to go at least once a year, but I've missed weddings which is sad - I missed a big one in the summer.

"I try to keep in contact with as many people as I can, especially for dad. It's so nice to be able to go back home, for us and him. Me and my brother both try to bring our kids back, make them aware our family is more than just Sweden."

Family is a recurring theme throughout the conversation. There is obviously a strong bond with dad Pat and brother Robert, a former pro footballer in his own right.

"I talk to them every day. My dad has huge experience as a UEFA and FIFA-licensed coach. Not a lot of people have that, being able to talk to a top coach who's just trying to help you and doesn't have an agenda. That's been a huge part of my career."

Kevin plans to play on well into his thirties, and is doing everything he can to ensure a prolonged career.

"I've been focusing on agility, doing yoga. Things that helped Ryan Giggs prolong his career have helped me, so I'm not injury prone.

"Look at Zlatan (Ibrahimovic) - the injury he picked up at United in his mid-30s was a career-ender 20 years ago. I definitely feel I still have a lot ahead of me."

Irish Independent